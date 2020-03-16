Artist: Burna Boy

Song Title: Odogwu

Genre: Afrobeats, Hi-Life

Album: TBA

Date of release: March 16, 2020

Label: Spaceship/Bad Habit/Atlantic

Producer: Kel P

Video Director:

Details/Takeaway: 'Odogwu' is Igbo for a well-respected man in the society. Such person could be a chief. Burna Boy grew up in Port Harcourt, Nigeria where one of the most predominant languages is Igbo. The term Odogwu is then a relation between Burna Boy's roots and his current standing amongst his peers.

