Burna Boy has confirmed rumours of his scheduled performance in South Africa months after xenophobic attacks in the country.

Months after weighing in on xenophobic attacks in South Africa, Burna Boy has confirmed his preparedness to perform in the country.

In a recent tweet, Burna Boy noted that the show, which is tagged Africans Unite, will be the first of many.

The African Giant singer also hinted that he will be donating part of the proceeds from the show to victims of xenophobic attacks in the country.

“Part of the proceeds will be donated to the victims of Xenophobic attacks by me!” Burna Boy’s statement said in parts.

On Wednesday, October 23, 2019, a South African online platform reported that Burna Boy will be in South Africa for a concert.

In September, Burna Boy had weighed in on the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa vowing not to step in the country again.

The 'African Giant' further narrated how he suffered a Xenophobic attack in 2017 and had since refused to return to the Nelson Mandela country.