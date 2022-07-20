In the latest issues of Billboard Charts, Burna Boy became the first Nigerian artist to have three projects on the Billboard 200 with his new album 'Love, Damini' joining Grammy-winning album 'Twice As Tall' and Grammy-nominated album 'African Giant' on the albums' chart.
Burna Boy breaks records on Billboard Charts
Afrobeats Megastar and Grammy winner Burna Boy have continued their stellar digital performance with impressive record-breaking performances on Billboard Charts.
Burna Boy also became the artist with the most entries on the Billboard Afrobeats chart with 23 entries after all 19 tracks from 'Love, Damini' debuted on the chart.
Burna Boy's 'Love, Damini' has so far enjoyed impressive digital success international even as critics have described the album as his weakest in a blistering five-year run that has spurned four albums.
Burna Boy's Billboard performances show that 'Love, Damini' is enjoying a warm reception in the United States and it might be up for another Grammy win.
