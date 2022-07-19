RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy & Ed Sheeran debut at No. 1 in Nigeria with 'For My Hand'

Authors:

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByTurnTable

Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran (NotJustOk)
Burna Boy and Ed Sheeran (NotJustOk)

Chart rankings on the Nigeria Top 100 are based on weighted formula incorporating audio and video streams within Nigeria, as well as airplay on radio and satellite TV in the country. It is the first and only standard music chart in Nigeria, providing comprehensive music activity including the official No. 1 song in Nigeria

Recommended articles

Burna Boy’s “For My Hand” with Ed Sheeran, blasts in at No. 1 on the Nigeria Top 100. The collaboration marks the first No. 1 entry for both artistes on the chart.

Burna Boy also debuts three other songs off his new album, Love, Damini – which is unofficially the No. 1 album of the week. “It’s Plenty” starts at No. 6, “Common Person” at No. 7, “Different Size” at No. 8 and “Cloak & Dagger” at No. 9 – “Last Last” also slides 4-5 on this week’s top ten.

“For My Hand” is the No. 1 song in Nigeria

“For My Hand,” released under Spaceship Ent./Atlantic Records (distributed by EMPIRE in Africa), tallied 3.90 million streams and 47.5 million airplay audience impressions.

The track arrives as the second No. 1 entry on the Nigeria Top 100 – the chart was launched last week as the first standard music chart in the country that combines all platforms.

Before the Nigeria Top 100, TurnTable Charts published a Top 50 aggregate chart that combined freemium streaming only with radio and TV airplay. On the chart, Burna Boy had three No. 1 entries while Ed Sheeran had one.

Additionally, “For My Hand” is Burna Boy’s fifth No. 1 entry on the Top Streaming Songs chart (second off Love, Damini) and Ed Sheeran’s second on the streaming chart.

“For My Hand” also starts as the No. 1 song on the newly launched Top Afro-POP Songs chart.

Last week No. 1, “Peace Be Unto You” slides to No. 2 on this week’s chart – it continues to overwhelmingly lead airplay in Nigeria with 79.1 million in airplay reach (up 27%). It leads the radio chart for a third week and reaches No. 1 on the TV chart for the first time.

“PBUY” also logs a second week atop the Top Street-POP Songs chart.

Kizz Daniel’s “Buga (Lo Lo Lo)” with Tekno is down to No. 3 while Mavins’ “Overloading (OVERDSOE)” falls 3-4.

Burna Boy’s “Last Last” retreats 4-5 on this week’s top ten.

The next four songs in the top ten are debuts from Love Damini; “It’s Plenty” at No. 6 with 3.24 million streams (No.2 on streaming) and 8.90 million in radio reach (No. 52 on radio), “Common Person” at No. 7 with 3.08 million streams (No. 3 on streaming) and 4.79 million in radio reach (No. 110 on radio), “Different Size” featuring Victony at No. 8 with 2.99 million streams (No. 4 on streaming) and 6.10 million in radio reach (No. 76 on radio) and “Cloak & Dagger” featuring J Hus at No. 9 with 2.81 million streams (No. 7 on streaming) and 9.84 million in radio reach (No. 49 on radio).

Rounding out the top ten, Ruger’s “Girlfriend” descends 7-10.

Outside the top ten; All of Love, Damini’s songs are in the Top 50 – “Jagele” at No. 45 is the lowest charting song off the album.

Crayon’s “Ijo (Laba Laba)” rockets to No. 18, jumping seventy-two places in the process.

Chris Brown’s “Nobody Has to Know” with Davido debuts at No. 57 while Fireboy DML’s “Bandana” with Asake launches at No. 66 off one day of tracking.

---

#FeaturedPost #FeatureByTurnTable

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Burna Boy & Ed Sheeran debut at No. 1 in Nigeria with 'For My Hand'

Burna Boy & Ed Sheeran debut at No. 1 in Nigeria with 'For My Hand'

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' makes Billboard Hot 100 debut

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' makes Billboard Hot 100 debut

A ‘Powerpuff Girls’ reboot is officially in the works!

A ‘Powerpuff Girls’ reboot is officially in the works!

Portable says his life is under threat, denies affiliation with crime gangs

Portable says his life is under threat, denies affiliation with crime gangs

Ada Ameh: We have truly lost a rare & vibrant gem - ‘The Johnsons’ cast mourns

Ada Ameh: We have truly lost a rare & vibrant gem - ‘The Johnsons’ cast mourns

Davido gifts Osun governor-elect uncle Rolex wristwatch worth N90M

Davido gifts Osun governor-elect uncle Rolex wristwatch worth N90M

Police to investigate Portable after boasting about founding 2 crime gangs

Police to investigate Portable after boasting about founding 2 crime gangs

The Set Up 2: Inkblot debuts teaser ahead of August theatrical release

The Set Up 2: Inkblot debuts teaser ahead of August theatrical release

BNXN (Buju) drops teaser for new single 'Kenkele'

BNXN (Buju) drops teaser for new single 'Kenkele'

Trending

'You all are really kids' Omah fires at Ruger and Victony

Ruger, Omah Lay, Victony

P-Square set to release two new singles

PSquare

P-Square releases teaser for new single 'Jaiye'

P-Square

‘Love Damini’ is a product and a victim of Burna Boy’s ‘golden run’

Love Damini Album Art