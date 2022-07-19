Burna Boy & Ed Sheeran debut at No. 1 in Nigeria with 'For My Hand'

Burna Boy’s “For My Hand” with Ed Sheeran, blasts in at No. 1 on the Nigeria Top 100. The collaboration marks the first No. 1 entry for both artistes on the chart.

Burna Boy also debuts three other songs off his new album, Love, Damini – which is unofficially the No. 1 album of the week. “It’s Plenty” starts at No. 6, “Common Person” at No. 7, “Different Size” at No. 8 and “Cloak & Dagger” at No. 9 – “Last Last” also slides 4-5 on this week’s top ten.

“For My Hand,” released under Spaceship Ent./Atlantic Records (distributed by EMPIRE in Africa), tallied 3.90 million streams and 47.5 million airplay audience impressions.

The track arrives as the second No. 1 entry on the Nigeria Top 100 – the chart was launched last week as the first standard music chart in the country that combines all platforms.

Before the Nigeria Top 100, TurnTable Charts published a Top 50 aggregate chart that combined freemium streaming only with radio and TV airplay. On the chart, Burna Boy had three No. 1 entries while Ed Sheeran had one.

Additionally, “For My Hand” is Burna Boy’s fifth No. 1 entry on the Top Streaming Songs chart (second off Love, Damini) and Ed Sheeran’s second on the streaming chart.

“For My Hand” also starts as the No. 1 song on the newly launched Top Afro-POP Songs chart.

Last week No. 1, “Peace Be Unto You” slides to No. 2 on this week’s chart – it continues to overwhelmingly lead airplay in Nigeria with 79.1 million in airplay reach (up 27%). It leads the radio chart for a third week and reaches No. 1 on the TV chart for the first time.

“PBUY” also logs a second week atop the Top Street-POP Songs chart.

Kizz Daniel’s “Buga (Lo Lo Lo)” with Tekno is down to No. 3 while Mavins’ “Overloading (OVERDSOE)” falls 3-4.

Burna Boy’s “Last Last” retreats 4-5 on this week’s top ten.

The next four songs in the top ten are debuts from Love Damini; “It’s Plenty” at No. 6 with 3.24 million streams (No.2 on streaming) and 8.90 million in radio reach (No. 52 on radio), “Common Person” at No. 7 with 3.08 million streams (No. 3 on streaming) and 4.79 million in radio reach (No. 110 on radio), “Different Size” featuring Victony at No. 8 with 2.99 million streams (No. 4 on streaming) and 6.10 million in radio reach (No. 76 on radio) and “Cloak & Dagger” featuring J Hus at No. 9 with 2.81 million streams (No. 7 on streaming) and 9.84 million in radio reach (No. 49 on radio).

Rounding out the top ten, Ruger’s “Girlfriend” descends 7-10.

Outside the top ten; All of Love, Damini’s songs are in the Top 50 – “Jagele” at No. 45 is the lowest charting song off the album.

Crayon’s “Ijo (Laba Laba)” rockets to No. 18, jumping seventy-two places in the process.

Chris Brown’s “Nobody Has to Know” with Davido debuts at No. 57 while Fireboy DML’s “Bandana” with Asake launches at No. 66 off one day of tracking.

