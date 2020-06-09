On June 8, 2020, a Twitter account called @MusicRature posted that Burna Boy and Davido were set to feature on Pop Smoke's posthumous album. It also posted that Burna Boy would feature on a song titled, 'Drink Freely.'

It wrote, "Davido and Burna Boy will represent Africa on the Pop Smoke album. @davido announced it on Twitter a few months ago and a song by @POPSMOKE10 and @burnaboy has leaked. See you on Friday for this long-awaited album from the rapper, may he rest in peace."

While Burna Boy is featured on a leaked song titled, 'Drink Freely,' the entire argument for Davido is premised on a May 15, 2020 where Davido wrote that, "OBO X @realpopsmoke June 12." This comes at a time that rumours have been heating up that Pop Smoke's yet untitled posthumous album will drop this Friday, June 12, 2020.

We must also note that Davido was tweeting heavily about songs from his upcoming third album, A Better Time. While the song might yet be a Pop Smoke song, it could also be a song on A Better Time.

You might remember that...

On February 19, 2020, Pulse Nigeria reported that Pop Smoke was shot and killed during what looked like a robbery in his Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles home. Davido and Burna Boy were amongst a lot of artists to eulogize the artist when he passed.

Play 'Drink Freely' by Burna Boy and Pop Smoke below;