Burna Boy activates album mode

2021 was the first year in four, that Burna Boy didn't release an album. His last album, Twice As Tall, was an incredible Grammy-winning effort. There are whispers in the industry as regards Burna's reason for not releasing his latest album, Outsider, in 2021.

Many said that it was to give his friends, Wizkid and Angelique Kidjo, a better Grammy-winning chance.

But on February 25, 2022, Burna Boy posted on his Instagram page that, "Album mode activated."