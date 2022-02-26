RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Burna Boy activates album mode

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The release date is obviously unknown, but things should be interesting from here on out.

Burna Boy
Burna Boy

After three albums in the last four years, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy has announced that he is in album mode.

Recommended articles

2021 was the first year in four, that Burna Boy didn't release an album. His last album, Twice As Tall, was an incredible Grammy-winning effort. There are whispers in the industry as regards Burna's reason for not releasing his latest album, Outsider, in 2021.

Many said that it was to give his friends, Wizkid and Angelique Kidjo, a better Grammy-winning chance.

But on February 25, 2022, Burna Boy posted on his Instagram page that, "Album mode activated."

The release date is obviously unknown, but things should be interesting from here on out.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Burna Boy activates album mode

Burna Boy activates album mode

T.I Blaze releases new EP, 'The Fresh Prince of Lagos'

T.I Blaze releases new EP, 'The Fresh Prince of Lagos'

Nonso Amadi releases new single, 'Foreigner'

Nonso Amadi releases new single, 'Foreigner'

Blaqbonez releases new single, 'Commander'

Blaqbonez releases new single, 'Commander'

Loose Kaynon feature MI Abaga and AQ in dazzling new video for, '98 Bulls'

Loose Kaynon feature MI Abaga and AQ in dazzling new video for, '98 Bulls'

Favi features Psycho YP, Zilla Oaks and Yung Kossi on, 'Friday Night In Gidi'

Favi features Psycho YP, Zilla Oaks and Yung Kossi on, 'Friday Night In Gidi'

Afropop star, 2ice features Buffalo Souljah in new song Erykah Badu

Afropop star, 2ice features Buffalo Souljah in new song "Erykah Badu"

A second season of 'The Smart Money Woman' is officially in the works!

A second season of 'The Smart Money Woman' is officially in the works!

American actor Sean Penn in Ukraine to film documentary on Russian invasion

American actor Sean Penn in Ukraine to film documentary on Russian invasion

Trending

Fireboy and Ed Sheeran's 'Peru' reaches the top 40 on US pop radio

Fireboy and Ed Sheeran to collaborate on 'Peru (Remix).'

Wizkid hypes Asa's upcoming fifth album

Asa and Wizkid make opposing music, but they have their uses.

British media personality, Jamal Edward, who introduced Ed Sheeran to Fireboy, dies at 31

Tributes have been paid to Jamal Edwards all over social media for his contributions to the UK Music Industry

Inside Rema's 'Rave & Roses' album cover

Inside Rema's 'Rave & Roses' album cover