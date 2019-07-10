A few weeks ago, the hottest Nigerian act, Burna Boy held a listening art for his upcoming album, African Giant in Los Angeles, California, US.

As Pulse exclusively revealed in April, the album - Burna's fourth album and eight project overall - was set for an August 2019 release, as a follow-up to his January 2019, EP, Steel and Copper - which he released with DJDS.

Last year, Burna released his third studio album, Outside to critical acclaim and impressive singles. But yesterday, July 9, 2019, Burna Boy announced that fans could pre-order the upcoming album, African Giant.

As part of the PR run for the album, the singer made a second major radio appearance in the West on Apple Music's Beats 1 show hosted by British radio host, DJ and rapper Skepta's sister, Julie Adenuga. This comes after his appearance on Sway In The Morning, a radio show hosted by Sway Calloway.

During the chat, he spoke about a few interesting topics and here are just three of those points;

Ghana

You might remember that in January 2019, Burna Boy was pictured in Ghana with superstar, Wizkid. It has also been revealed that he met his girlfriend - or wife - Stefflon Don during the visit.

After Adenuga asked him about his highlights of the year, Burna mentioned starting the year in Ghana was a highlight.

On the visit, he said, "Because like that's the only place I have like actual, genuine peace... When you go to Labadi Beach and then you're looking in the water; you see there's this line in the end, where it likes seperate the skies from the water.

"I feel like that's where God lives."

'I make music for myself'

After Julie Adenuga makes a comment on how Burna's music now transcends just the immigrant demographic, he humbly admits that he was ignorant about that. He said he thought people only liked coming to his shows.

"First of all, I'm making music for myself... For me that I like... For me to listen to...," he said.

When quizzed on when he came to this conclusion, he said, "(It was in) 2014. That's the first time like I did a show in a stadium in the eastern part of Nigeria where it's like they only like their own people...

"So like, if you're not from there, and you cross over there, you know (you're big)."

'The album is giving you a part of me'

When asked about what he feels he wants the album to do, he said he feels like he is giving a part of him out. "I feel like the album is giving you a part of me at a time in my life," he says.

When Adenuga quizzed him further on if he felt pressure, he simply replied,"No."

During the chat, he also speaks on features with Dave and Lilly Allen as well as why African music holds more sway in the UK than in the US.

You can watch the interview below;