Burna Boy, 2Baba, and Teni set to be conferred National Awards by President Buhari

Details: In celebration of Nigeria's 62nd Independence, 437 nominees have been shortlisted to receive national honors including the 5 Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON), 54 Commander of the order of the Federal Republic (CFR), 67 Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON), 64 Officer of the Order of Federal Republic (OFR), 101 Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON), 75 Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR), 56 Member of the Order of the Niger (MON), and 8 Federal Republic Medal (FRM).