RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Buju set to drop another project on his birthday

Authors:

Motolani Alake

He Q4 2021, Buju released his debut EP, Sorry I'm Late, and it was an acquired taste

Buju TYE. (EMPIRE)
Buju TYE. (EMPIRE)

On January 30, 2021, Nigerian singer, Buju, took to his Twitter account to announce that he will drop another project on his birthday.

Recommended articles
www.instagram.com

When is Buju's birthday?

Buju was born Daniel Benson on May 19, 1997. Thus, he is set to drop that project on May 19, 2022.

He Q4 2021, Buju released his debut EP, Sorry I'm Late, and it was an acquired taste. Nonetheless, his numbers were healthy, as he dropped the project in the middle of an incredible run in Nigerian music.

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

“Get Up with Kameko Tarnez

“Get Up” with Kameko Tarnez

Buju set to drop another project on his birthday

Buju set to drop another project on his birthday

Papisnoop’s title is apt on ‘Versatile’ [Pulse EP Review]

Papisnoop’s title is apt on ‘Versatile’ [Pulse EP Review]

Instagram comedian Isbae U finally breaks silence over s*x for role allegation

Instagram comedian Isbae U finally breaks silence over s*x for role allegation

Bella Shmurda responds after LASU pleaded with him to return to school

Bella Shmurda responds after LASU pleaded with him to return to school

Nick Cannon reportedly expecting 8th child

Nick Cannon reportedly expecting 8th child

Mercy Aigbe's husband's estranged wife says he is free to marry anybody

Mercy Aigbe's husband's estranged wife says he is free to marry anybody

Davido spotted with estranged fiancee Chioma at family gathering

Davido spotted with estranged fiancee Chioma at family gathering

I suffered 3 miscarriages, an*l ble*ding before having our second child - AY's wife

I suffered 3 miscarriages, an*l ble*ding before having our second child - AY's wife

Trending

'Na school runs no make me release album,' Reminisce tells Ebuka, announces two new singles with Buju and Simi

Nigerian rapper, Remilekun Abdulkalid Safaru popularly known as Reminisce [Instagram/IamReminisce]

What’s the story behind Tony Tetuila’s ‘Omode Meta,’ which Reminisce sampled on ‘Alaye Toh Se Gogo’? [Pulse Explainer]

Eedris Abdulkareem, Reminisce and Tony Tetuila. (Punch/LesRoseRouge)

After collaborating with Fireboy, Ed Sheeran set to visit Nigeria

Fireboy and Ed Sheeran to collaborate on 'Peru (Remix).'

Reminisce refutes being under pressure to win Grammy, celebrates pioneers of Nigerian music

Reminisce: Growing, winning and learning on a fourth wave. (Instagram/IamReminisce)