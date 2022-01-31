On January 30, 2021, Nigerian singer, Buju, took to his Twitter account to announce that he will drop another project on his birthday.
Buju set to drop another project on his birthday
He Q4 2021, Buju released his debut EP, Sorry I'm Late, and it was an acquired taste
Recommended articles
When is Buju's birthday?
Buju was born Daniel Benson on May 19, 1997. Thus, he is set to drop that project on May 19, 2022.
He Q4 2021, Buju released his debut EP, Sorry I'm Late, and it was an acquired taste. Nonetheless, his numbers were healthy, as he dropped the project in the middle of an incredible run in Nigerian music.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng