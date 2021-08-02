RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Buju announces new project

Authors:

Motolani Alake

Since Buju left Burna Boy's Spaceship Records in Q4 2020, upon the expiration of his contract, he's been flying.

BUJU. (Soundcloud)

To further seal his stellar run so far in 2021, Nigerian singer, Buju has announced his upcoming 'project' but he left more to be imagined.

Recommended articles

In an Instagram post on August 1, 2021, the 'Outside' crooner recorded a video of himself singing about going to London, England. In the caption, he wrote, "My first project e dey come ❤️ #SIL"

At this time, more isn't known about the project, but what we do know is that Buju was set to release something in July. With an obvious postponement, August looks like a blessed year. Since Buju left Burna Boy's Spaceship Records in Q4 2020, upon the expiration of his contract, he's been flying.

He has released 'Outside' for himself and featured on several chart-topping hits like Blaqbonez's 'Bling,' LadiPoe's 'Feeling' and 'Confident' alongside Savage. He's also released 'Outside' and 'Testimony.'

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Record Label sues Bella Shmurda for copyright infringement, breach of contract

8 movies hitting theatres and streaming platforms this August [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

SPOTTED: Buju hangs out with Wizkid just days after public outrage over his old tweets

Buju announces new project

Wizkid's 'Essence' rises to No. 67 on Billboard Hot 100, cracks the top 10 of US iTunes chart

Drone flies Funny Face’s ex-wife’s wedding ring at her white wedding (VIDEOS)

BBNaija 2021: Maria and Pere survive wild card eviction

Van Vicker drops stunning family portraits to mark 44th birthday (PHOTOS)

'Nothing To Prove' is a triumphant return for Victor AD [Pulse EP Review]