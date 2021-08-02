To further seal his stellar run so far in 2021, Nigerian singer, Buju has announced his upcoming 'project' but he left more to be imagined.
Buju announces new project
Since Buju left Burna Boy's Spaceship Records in Q4 2020, upon the expiration of his contract, he's been flying.
In an Instagram post on August 1, 2021, the 'Outside' crooner recorded a video of himself singing about going to London, England. In the caption, he wrote, "My first project e dey come ❤️ #SIL"
At this time, more isn't known about the project, but what we do know is that Buju was set to release something in July. With an obvious postponement, August looks like a blessed year. Since Buju left Burna Boy's Spaceship Records in Q4 2020, upon the expiration of his contract, he's been flying.
He has released 'Outside' for himself and featured on several chart-topping hits like Blaqbonez's 'Bling,' LadiPoe's 'Feeling' and 'Confident' alongside Savage. He's also released 'Outside' and 'Testimony.'
