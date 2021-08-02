Buju announces new project

In an Instagram post on August 1, 2021, the 'Outside' crooner recorded a video of himself singing about going to London, England. In the caption, he wrote, "My first project e dey come ❤️ #SIL"

At this time, more isn't known about the project, but what we do know is that Buju was set to release something in July. With an obvious postponement, August looks like a blessed year. Since Buju left Burna Boy's Spaceship Records in Q4 2020, upon the expiration of his contract, he's been flying.