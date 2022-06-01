RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

'Buga (Lo Lo Lo)' by Kizz Daniel & Tekno spends third week at No. 1 on Turntable Top 50

The Top 50 blends all-genre freemium streaming (Top Streaming Chart), radio airplay (Top Airplay Chart) and TV airplay (TV Top Songs Chart) in Nigeria. All charts will be dated and updated on Mondays, this week’s chart will be revealed on Monday, May 30, 2022

“Buga (Lo Lo Lo)” tallied 9.03 million equivalent streams (No. 1 on streaming, down 27%) and 59.3 million in radio reach (No. 1 on radio, down 17%). It spends a third consecutive week atop the streaming chart and a second week as the most-heard song on radio.

It holds the record for the three biggest total chart points recorded by a song in a week;

  • Chart Dated May 23, 2022
  • Chart Dated May 16, 2020
  • Chart Dated May 30, 2022 

Mavins’ “Overloading (OVERDOSE)” with Ayra Starr, Crayon, LADIPOE, Magixx and Boy Spyce rises to a new high of No. 2 on the chart. It tallied 5.16 million equivalent streams (No. 2 on streaming) and 49.0 million in radio reach (No. 4 on radio). The song increased in activity on all platforms during the tracking week.

SPINALL & Asake’s “PALAZZO” drops one rung to No. 3 while Burna Boy’s “Last Last” is down to No. 4.

Omah Lay’s “Woman” debuts at No. 5 on the Top 50 with 3.79 million equivalent streams (No. 5 on streaming), 40.3 million in radio reach (No. 8 on radio) and 1.43 million in TV reach (No. 101 on TV)

It is Omah Lay’s record-equaling eighth top 5 entry on the chart (matching the previous record held by Davido) – and the artiste’s ninth top ten entry on the Top 50. Interestingly, “Free My Mind” is the artiste’s only top 10 entry not to peak in the top ten.

Zinoleesky’s “Loving You” slips 4-6 while Camidoh’s “Sugarcane (Remix)” with Mayorkun, Darkoo and King Promise holds at No. 7 after peaking at No. 4 on the chart. Davido’s “Stand Strong” with Sunday Service Choir falls 6-8.

Rounding out this week’s top ten; former No. 1 Black Sherif’s “Kwaku The Traveller” descends 8-9 while Fireboy DML’s No. 2-peaking “Playboy” slides 9-10.

'Buga (Lo Lo Lo)' by Kizz Daniel & Tekno spends third week at No. 1 on Turntable Top 50

