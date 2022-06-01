'Buga (Lo Lo Lo)' by Kizz Daniel & Tekno spends third week at No. 1 on Turntable Top 50

It holds the record for the three biggest total chart points recorded by a song in a week;

Mavins’ “Overloading (OVERDOSE)” with Ayra Starr, Crayon, LADIPOE, Magixx and Boy Spyce rises to a new high of No. 2 on the chart. It tallied 5.16 million equivalent streams (No. 2 on streaming) and 49.0 million in radio reach (No. 4 on radio). The song increased in activity on all platforms during the tracking week.

SPINALL & Asake’s “PALAZZO” drops one rung to No. 3 while Burna Boy’s “Last Last” is down to No. 4.

Omah Lay’s “Woman” debuts at No. 5 on the Top 50 with 3.79 million equivalent streams (No. 5 on streaming), 40.3 million in radio reach (No. 8 on radio) and 1.43 million in TV reach (No. 101 on TV)

It is Omah Lay’s record-equaling eighth top 5 entry on the chart (matching the previous record held by Davido) – and the artiste’s ninth top ten entry on the Top 50. Interestingly, “Free My Mind” is the artiste’s only top 10 entry not to peak in the top ten.

Zinoleesky’s “Loving You” slips 4-6 while Camidoh’s “Sugarcane (Remix)” with Mayorkun, Darkoo and King Promise holds at No. 7 after peaking at No. 4 on the chart. Davido’s “Stand Strong” with Sunday Service Choir falls 6-8.