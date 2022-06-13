'Buga' by Kizz Daniel & Tekno spends fifth week at no.1, Lade’s 'Adulthood Anthem' debuts at No. 9

Kizz Daniel & Tekno’s “Buga” equals the five-week reign of both Skiibii’s “Baddest Boy (Remix)” with Davido and Black Sherif’s “Kwaku the Traveller” as the longest No. 1 songs in 2022. It will be looking to own the status outright by staying at No. 1 next week.

Its fiercest challenge will come from this week’s No. 2, Mavins’ “Overloading (OVERDOSE)” with Ayra Starr & Crayon featuring Ladipoe, Magixx and Crayon. “OVERDOSE” reduces the gap between No. 1 and No. 2 for another week by tallying 5.10 million equivalent streams (No. 2 on streaming, down 8.1%) and 53.8 million in radio reach (No. 2 on radio, up 4.7%) and less than 1 million in TV reach (No. 114 on TV).

The rest of this week’s top five is unchanged from last week; SPINALL & Asake’s “PALAZZO” at No. 3, Burna Boy’s “Last Last” at No. 4 and Zinoleesky’s “Loving You” at No. 5.

Omah Lay’s “Woman” rises 7-6 after debuting and peaking at No. 5, Davido’s “Stand Strong” with Sunday Service Choir also ascends 8-7 after peaking at No. 6.

Rounding out this week’s top ten; Camdioh’s “Sugarcane (Remix)” drops 6-8, the song has peaked at No. 4 so far. Lade’s “Adulthood Anthem” debuts at No. 9 on the Top 50 to become the second song by a lead female artiste to debut in the top ten in Nigeria (Ayra Starr’s “Away” was the first to debut in the top 10, it started at No. 10 on the chart dated February 1, 2021).

“Adulthood Anthem” tallied 3.68 million equivalent streams (No. 3 on streaming) and 9.75 million in radio reach (No. 53 on radio). This is Lade’s first entry on the chart.

Asake’s former No. 1 “Sungba (Remix)” with Burna Boy re-enters the top ten, moving 14-10. Its presence in the top ten ensures that a song released under YBNL Nation has been in the top ten of every week’s chart throughout 2022 (24 consecutive weeks),

Just outside the top ten; ArrDee’s “Come & Go” rockets 27-15 following the release of the Black Sherif Remix – Black Sherif is credited on this week’s entry of the title. FUTURE’s “WAIT FOR U” with Drake & Tems returns to its No. 18 peak.

---