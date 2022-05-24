RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Budweiser Smooth Kings Remix returns with more entertainment

Music lovers and consumers of premium lager, Budweiser, are in for an exciting time as the second season of the highly successful Budweiser Smooth Kings Remix Show returns.

#FeatureByBudweiser - Budweiser premium lager, from the stable of International Breweries Plc, is set to feature 20 Nigerian stars including talents such as the Holy Father crooner, Mayorkun, Finesse hit banger, BNXN (formerly known as Buju), among 18 other hot music acts for Budweiser Smooth Kings Remix Season 2.

RnB Music sensation and former BBNaija Housemate, Vee, alongside MTV Base OAP, Ehiz, are teamed up as hosts of the Budweiser Smooth Kings Remix Season 2 Show which premiered on YouTube with the first episode featuring BNXN AKA Buju and Lojay with a remix of the classic, ‘Kukere' by Iyanya.

Budweiser Smooth Kings Remix is a premium entertainment show for consumers who fancy world-class music. The show features an array of sought-after music stars who pair up to render unique versions of Naija music hits by Kings of the art. These artistes will be dropping a remix track every week for 10 weeks.

Speaking about the show, Marketing Director, International Breweries Plc, Tolulope Adedeji, said “Budweiser knows how much its consumers love their music, and the idea is to cater to this need for premium entertainment by bringing together some of their favourite artistes to perform classic Nigerian music hits. The first season of the Budweiser Smooth Kings remix Show was a huge success with acts such as Niniola and Chike, this season’s anchor, Vee and YCee, as well as Teni and Johnny Drille teaming up to render their versions of some renowned Nigerian songs and we knew we just had to be back again for a second year running.”

According to Marketing Manager, Budweiser, Olajumoke Okikiolu, “Consumers and music lovers across the country shared plenty of positive feedback about the first edition of Budweiser Smooth King Remix, and we knew we had to go bigger and better to impress them again.”

Budweiser Smooth King Remix Season two telecast is expected to be watched by millions of music fans and Budweiser consumers across the globe.

Stream all the spectacular performances by the artists via https://www.youtube.com/hashtag/budweisersmoothkingsremix

