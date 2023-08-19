Budweiser lunches BudxUncovered to find Naija’s next music superstar.

Guests at the BudxUncovered Port Harcourt Stage were also treated to a celebrity appearance from superstar host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and BNXN (FKA Buju) closed the event with a showstopping performance – crowing a satisfying and memorable night, courtesy Budweiser.

Calian a.k.a. Emmanuel Somtoochukwu emerged as the first winner of the BudxUncovered Regional Stages, earning a nearly unanimous 5-star Rating from the audience – in appreciation of his mellifluous voice and exciting stage personality.

The “Port Harcourt Stage” was the first in a series of six events which span Enugu, Asaba, Uyo, Calabar and Lagos. On Sunday, August 20, the Kobb Civic Center, Shoprite, Enugu will uncover another musical gem. Could they be Naija’s next music superstar?

Finalists from each city will have a showdown in Lagos on September 23 for a chance to enjoy an all-expense paid trip to Las Vegas, USA to share a global stage with other international acts.

The Budweiser BudxUncovered campaign launched in July calling rising Nigerian talent to visit budweiser.com.ng to submit their demo tape for a chance at one of the six Regional Stages. Entry submission is still open with 4 Stages yet to be decided.

