ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Budweiser lunches BudxUncovered to find Naija’s next music superstar

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByBudweiser: The premium beer brand is bringing “The Stage” for rising talent to showcase themselves to Port Harcourt, Enugu, Lagos etc. – ensuring that opportunity is “Yours To Take”

Budweiser lunches BudxUncovered to find Naija’s next music superstar.
Budweiser lunches BudxUncovered to find Naija’s next music superstar.

Recommended articles

Guests at the BudxUncovered Port Harcourt Stage were also treated to a celebrity appearance from superstar host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and BNXN (FKA Buju) closed the event with a showstopping performance – crowing a satisfying and memorable night, courtesy Budweiser.

Calian a.k.a. Emmanuel Somtoochukwu emerged as the first winner of the BudxUncovered Regional Stages, earning a nearly unanimous 5-star Rating from the audience – in appreciation of his mellifluous voice and exciting stage personality.

The “Port Harcourt Stage” was the first in a series of six events which span Enugu, Asaba, Uyo, Calabar and Lagos. On Sunday, August 20, the Kobb Civic Center, Shoprite, Enugu will uncover another musical gem. Could they be Naija’s next music superstar?

ADVERTISEMENT

Finalists from each city will have a showdown in Lagos on September 23 for a chance to enjoy an all-expense paid trip to Las Vegas, USA to share a global stage with other international acts.

The Budweiser BudxUncovered campaign launched in July calling rising Nigerian talent to visit budweiser.com.ng to submit their demo tape for a chance at one of the six Regional Stages. Entry submission is still open with 4 Stages yet to be decided.

Follow Budweiser on Instagram @budweisernigeria, Twitter @BudweiserNG, and Facebook @Budweiser to stay up-to-date and get information about BudxUncovered and much more.

_---_

ADVERTISEMENT

#FeatureByBudweiser

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Budweiser lunches BudxUncovered to find Naija’s next music superstar

Budweiser lunches BudxUncovered to find Naija’s next music superstar

5 times Wizkid sang about his mother

5 times Wizkid sang about his mother

Wizkid's mother has sadly passed away

Wizkid's mother has sadly passed away

COSON holds night of tributes for veteran artiste Chris Mba

COSON holds night of tributes for veteran artiste Chris Mba

Ike and Soma receive strikes for messing with Ilebaye and Angel on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ike and Soma receive strikes for messing with Ilebaye and Angel on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Mary Njoku and husband celebrate 11th wedding anniversary

Mary Njoku and husband celebrate 11th wedding anniversary

Nollywood actor Nkem Owo loses 24-year-old daughter to illness

Nollywood actor Nkem Owo loses 24-year-old daughter to illness

Meet the masterminds behind Ilebaye's attack on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Meet the masterminds behind Ilebaye's attack on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Neo and Venita reconcile on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Neo and Venita reconcile on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Pulse Sports

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Real Madrid set to battle Bayern Munich for Chelsea star

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Legendary Barcelona defender Pique explains how to stop Haaland

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Australia vs France: Maltidas make history after longest shootout in FIFAWWC

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

Awoniyi goal not enough as Saka wonderstrike gives Arsenal win over Nottingham Forest

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy hosts ODUMODUBLVCK, Seyi Vibez at his private beach party

Burna Boy hosts ODUMODUBLVCK, Seyi Vibez at his private beach party

Rema, Asake, Seyi Vibez, Ayra Starr, KCee to perform at 2023 Headies Award

Rema, Asake, Seyi Vibez, Ayra Starr, KCee to perform at 2023 Headies Award

Otedola endorses 2 artistes, invests in entertainment Industry

Otedola endorses 2 artistes, invests in entertainment industry

6 artists leading the Afrobeats to the World charge

6 artists leading the 'Afrobeats to the World' charge