Reggae music artists and gospel veteran Buchi is set to release his ninth studio album titled "11.59PM".

Buchi took to his social media accounts to share the artwork of the album and release date.

The veteran will release his new project on Saturday, November 14 and will on the same day hold an album listening event at Kulture Yard, Ikeja.

Media personalities, top reggae artists and industry heads will have the privilege to sample the new body of work at the listening event an invitation basis.

Buchi is one of the most successful gospel artists from Nigeria with many hit songs such as 'Oh What a Life', 'Mma Mma', 'What a Mighty God', 'Judah' and many more.