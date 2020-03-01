On March 1, 2020, Nigerian singer, Brymo announced his eighth project and seventh studio album, 'Yellow.'

The album will drop on April 1, 2020. The announcement came via Brymo's Twitter page when he wrote, "Final vocals were laid for my new album “Yellow” earlier today.. album in stores on The 1st of April 2020..."

With final vocals laid for the album, it means the album is set for post-production procedure. This will be Brymo's first album since 2018 album, OSO and his first project since, AAA - the debut 5-track EP from a band of the same name. The band consists of Brymo, guitarist Jad Moukarim, drummer Adey Omotade, and bassist Laughter.

Brymo released his first album, Brymstone in 2007 - it was released independently. What is widely regarded to be his best album, Merchants, Dealers and Slaves dropped in 2013.