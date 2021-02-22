A fast rising Afro-pop singer in the entertainment industry started his music career in his early stage of life (Basic 3) with good tunes he performed among his peers.

He has over the years develop more passion for writing and singing as well as improving on his voice and lyrics.

He however, proceeded to record his first song which came out from a freestyle titled jo, which gave birth to other track titled Angelina and a mashup. A freestyle on his Facebook page paved way for his raw talent and was invited by BBR management to sign a management deal.

Berri_tiga first single titled FIRE will be out on the 26-02-2021 and would be available on all streaming channels as well as download links. He his finally working on his EP which should be dropping soon.

Berri_tiga is ready to take Afro-pop music to the next level, delivery of good sound to his fans as a major priority and disrupt the entertainment industry with good music.

Track Details

• Artist Name: Berri_tiga

• Single Title: FIRE

• Release Date: 26-02-2020

• Label: BBR

• Producer: Dir X

• Mixed: Run check

• Mastered: Run check

Link to Listen: berritiga.trac.co/fire

Follow on IG: @Berri_tiga

*This is a featured post.