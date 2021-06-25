RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Liberian artist Brownskin drops new single titled 'Merry Go Round' Ft. Teni

Young Female Liberian musician, Brownskin, addresses these complications in relationship better in her new masterpiece, Merry Go Round, featuring renowned Nigerian Afrobeats artist, Teni.

Coming from a broken home, the young musician channeled her emotions into songwriting with a particular fondness to the R&B genre as well as Afrobeats.

The songstress, Brownskin has created her signature sound that has seamlessly been nurtured over the last 12 years.

Talking about the song, Brownskin mentioned that the song speaks on all types of relationships, not just the ones that feel like you not really wanted.

“Merry Go Round” tackles every part of love, from those who are not sure where their relationship is headed to those who can’t feel the same energy as their partners in a relationship” – BrownSkin explained the song.

Fanlink https://fanlink.to/MGR

Liberian artist Brownskin drops new single titled 'Merry Go Round' Ft. Teni

