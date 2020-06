Artist: Broda Shaggi

Album Title: Fine Boy Agbero

Genre: Afro-pop

Date of Release: June 5, 2020

Producers: TBA

Album Art: TBA

Length: 5 Songs, 26 minutes

Features: 1 - Zlatan

Tracklist: TBA

Details/Takeaway: This is Broda Shaggi's second body of work in two years.

