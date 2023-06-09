The sports category has moved to a new website.
ADVERTISEMENT
Bred narrates how Burna Boy chased after Davido's car the first day they met

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats artist Bred has shared how Burna Boy chased after Davido's car the first day they met him in Port Harcourt.

Bred recounts how Burna Boy chased after Davido's car

Davido's cousin Bred who his also the son of the Osun State Governor Mr. Ademola Adeleke in a new interview at Echo Room recanted what transpired the first day he and Davido met Burna Boy.

According to Bred, he and Davido were in in Port Harcourt and Burna Boy was running after their car.

"The first day I met Burna Boy, it was in Port Harcourt and he was running after me and Davido's telling us he loves our music."

B red also talked about his journey into music and his early struggles in Atlanta where he narrated how he hustled hard with his brother Shina Rambo.

According to Bred, he was the one who asked Davido to start singing and after Davido blew up, he started hyping for him and this was how he also gradually became known and started his music career.

Bred would eventually put out music with Davido and gradually get into the mainstream and enjoy some success.

Bred's revelation is coming just a day after Davido caused a stir Twitter by classifying Burna Boy as one of the new cats.

In the interview, Davido stated that he and Wizkid were undoubtedly the first artists to blow out of Nigeria and take the music to an international audience. He then went further to say list some new talents whom he described as new cats who are taking Afrobeats to a global audience.

He mentioned Rema, Fireboy, Mayorkun, and Asake as new cats while also including Burna Boy on the list.

Davido's statement has since attracted massive reaction across social media as some people agreed with the classification siting 2018 and 'YE' as the beginning of Burna Boy's stardom. On the opposing side are people who disagreed siting Burna Boy's early success with his 2012 hit single 'Like To Party' as evidence that he can't be classified as a new cat.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

ADVERTISEMENT

