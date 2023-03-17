Boy Spyce & Khaid combines for new single 'Carry Me Go'

Fast-rising sensations Khaid & Boy Spyce have teamed up for a new single titled 'Carry Me Go.'
Artist: Khaid
Song Title: Carry Me Go
Genre: Afro-pop
Date of Release: March 17th, 2023
Producers: Fakorede Oluwatobiloba Paul
Song Art:
Length: 2 minute 16 seconds
Features: 1 - Boy Spyce
Label: Neville Records
Details/Takeaway: Soothing melodies combine for this Afropop love record that delivers an easy listen.
