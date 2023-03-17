ADVERTISEMENT
Boy Spyce & Khaid combines for new single 'Carry Me Go'

Adeayo Adebiyi
Khaid, Boy Spyce
Khaid, Boy Spyce

Artist: Khaid

Song Title: Carry Me Go

Genre: Afro-pop

Date of Release: March 17th, 2023

Producers: Fakorede Oluwatobiloba Paul

Song Art:

Khaid X Boy Spyce - 'Carry Me Go'
Khaid X Boy Spyce - 'Carry Me Go'

Length: 2 minute 16 seconds

Features: 1 - Boy Spyce

Label: Neville Records

Details/Takeaway: Soothing melodies combine for this Afropop love record that delivers an easy listen.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

