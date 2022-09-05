Bose Ogulu, Efe Omorogbe, Sunday Are receive Special Recognition Awards at 2022 Headies Awards

Bose Ogulu is the mother and Manager of Afrobeats megastar, Burna Boy. She was honoured for her contributions to Burna Boy's career and to Nigeran music.
Bose Ogulu, Efe Omorogbe, and Sunday Are receives Special Recognition Awards at the 2022 Headies Awards
Efe Omorogbe is a seasoned talent manager who managed 2Baba's illustrious career and who contributed actively to the evolution of Afrobeats.
Sunday Are has managed so many artistes including Wizkid, D'banj, Wande Coal, Lagbaja.
