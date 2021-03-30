On April 2, 2021, an Afrobeats documentary film produced by filmmaker and culture custodian, Ayo Shonaiya will be released. It is titled, 'Afrobeats: The Back Story.'

The film, which was powered by Boomplay, documents the growth, evolution and export of the Afrobeats genre in Africa. It also features interviews from various culture custodians, artistes, and music producers.

The story of Afrobeats has been disputed. A whole generation of music enthusiasts are victims of the disconnect between print media and online media. As such, the history of the steaming ‘Afrobeats’ movement has been subject to opinions, falsehoods and even western interpretations.

This documentary aims to put roots to the history of Nigerian music, with timelines, first-hand accounts and insights into the evolution of Nigerian music. Over the years, Boomplay has been a core influencer of Nigerian music.

As the largest music streaming platform in Sub-Saharan Africa, the company has powered several activations across Africa. In Nigeria, it supported occasions like Felabration, Tiwa Savage's '49- 99', Burnaboy’s African Giant album release event, and several other African artiste’s album release events.

In 2019, Boomplay also launched a nationwide campus tour that rewarded artists and brought premium music to students at reduced costs.

The platform has also powered several talk shows and projects for upcoming artists. To support the documentary, Boomplay will also launch a playlist.

The film will premiere at Filmhouse Cinema, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria.

