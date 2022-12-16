Boomplay Recap 2022: Burnaboy, Ayra Starr, Asake, Mercy Chinwo & more are Top Artists

Pulse Nigeria

Boomplay Recap presents data and insights into music consumption and engagement on Boomplay reviewed under a specific period. It profiles and segments music data by country, artists and users and, by so doing, provides an actual reflection of music listenership and engagement habits of local music industries in Africa. The authenticity and relevance of Boomplay’s data and charts as the accurate picture of music consumption are based on Boomplay’s user base, which is largely the lower and middle-class demographic, the largest population segment on the continent. Thus, it is more inclusive and captures the on-the-ground music taste and habits of music consumers. Streaming on Boomplay grew in 2022 by 248%, buoyed by its 88 million monthly active users and a record increase in Boomplay’s catalogue to over 90 million songs.

For the year 2022, Boomplay Recap by country highlights categories including Top Male Artists, Top Female Artists, Top Booming Artists, Most Streamed Songs and Albums, among others, while Recap for Artists shares 2022 stats of individual artists, including the Total Streams, Hours Streamed, Listeners, Most Streamed Song and Most Streamed Country. On the other hand, users on Boomplay (Boombuddies) will have access to personalized results of their music consumption and engagement on Boomplay. The users' recap highlights each Boombuddy's 2022 music journey by revealing details such as the number of songs they listened to, their top genres, discoveries, top artists, songs they had on repeat and many more interesting personal insights.

Kicking off the year's music review with Nigeria's recap, Burnaboy is Boomplay's most streamed male artist in Nigeria, followed by Asake and Kizz Daniel. At the same time, Ayra Starr is the most streamed female artist, followed by Mercy Chinwo and Simi. Kizz Daniel & Tekno topped the most streamed song of 2022 with 'Buga (Lo Lo Lo)', Mavins' Overloading (OVERDOSE)' came in second, while Fireboy’s smash hit ‘Bandana’ ft Asake is third.

On the top albums list, Burnaboy's 'Love, Damini' leads the way, with Asake's 'MMTV' and Kizz Daniel's 'Barnabas' also in the top three, while the Top Booming artists of the year include Asake, Young Jonn and Lade.

The Boomplay 2022 recap also highlights members of the Boomplay Golden club, an exclusive milestone club which recognizes and celebrates artists who have achieved total streams from 100 million to 999 million. This year, the club gained new entrants such as; Simi, BNXN, Ayra Starr, Bella Shmurda, Mercy Chinwo, Pheelz, Adekunle Gold and Mayorkun.

Boomplay has been at the forefront of Africa’s music streaming revolution. It has resolved to use strategic partnership and development initiatives to empower Africa’s digital music ecosystem to realize its potential. Recent partnerships with France’s Generations Radio and telcos MTN, Airtel & 9mobile in Nigeria are moves towards the progress of the streaming culture and legal music consumption while expanding the reach of artists globally and helping Nigeria’s music industry become more viable and beneficial to all stakeholders.

#BoomplayRecapNG2022 playlists are now streaming on the Boomplay app in different genres and categories, capturing all the artists and songs in the Recap and more for users to enjoy and relive their favourite songs and moments of 2022. The playlists can be found in a special music section in-app tagged Boomplay Recap 2022.

2022 Boomplay Recap Nigeria List. Follow the conversation via #BoomplayRecapNG2022 #BoomplayRecap2022

Top Male Artists 2022

1. Burnaboy

2. Asake

3. Kizz Daniel

Top Female Artists 2022

1. Ayra Starr

2. Mercy Chinwo

3. Simi

Most streamed songs 2022

1. Buga (Lo Lo Lo) – Kizz Daniel & Tekno

2. Overloading (OVERDOSE)- Crayon, Ayra Starr, Ladipoe, Magixx, Boyspyce

3. Bandana – Fireboy & Asake

Top Booming Artists 2022

1. Asake

2. Young Jonn

3. Lade

Most Streamed Albums 2022

1. Love, Damini - Burnaboy

2. Mr Money with the Vibes- Asake

3. Barnabas- Kizz Daniel

Chart Topping Songs 2022

1. Sip (Alcohol) - Joeboy

2. Buga (Lo Lo Lo) – Kizz Daniel & Tekno

3. Overloading (OVERDOSE)- Crayon, Ayra Starr, Ladipoe, Magixx, Boyspyce

View the complete list here: https://Boom.lnk.to/BoomplayRecapNG2022

