Date: January 8, 2019

Song Title: Hunting Szn (Freestyle)

Artist: Boogey

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Producer: Illgod

Album:TBA

Video Director: TBA

Label: TBA

Details/Takeaway: After a few days of teasing the freestyle, Boogey opens his account for the year. Interestingly, shots are fired at journalists and Hip-Hop lovers.

