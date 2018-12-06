Boogey Exclusive track by track breakdown of Never Enough

news

On his seventh studio project, ''Never Enough'' released on Friday, November 9th, Boogey teams up with producer Charlie X and the result is a 6-track mixtape that showcases his maturity, ambition and guts.

Boogey's name gets dropped when the best in the game are being mentioned. From the moment he released his debut project, ''Artificial Intelligence'' in 2012, the rapper has shown an immense level of consistency and elite skill as a wordsmith.

The recent mixtape has enjoyed critically acclaim from the hip-hop community since its release and to give his fans a clearer understanding of his direction and state of mind, the rapper spoke to Pulse providing an inside look of every song on the record.

'Never Enough'

''This was specifically recorded as purely an intro and was recorded last because we wanted to see the direction in which we would take the project, before knowing how to introduce it.

It probably is the one that needs the longest breakdown. I meant it when I said "I said I'm tired of this rap shit, depressing what it's doing to my brain."

I really didn't want to make the project at first. It took me a while before I decided to write to the beats CHx sent. It took months. I didn't even listen to them fully. I wanted to be done for the year and maybe a while longer cos I figured it wouldn't change anything.

One Monday, I randomly had a spark in my eyes and started writing. I wrote for the project before weekend and then we recorded it all in one session that weekend.

"No rappers in Naija? You need to stop. They act like we sign pacts and gather at a secret spot.

This was obviously in response to the social media topic of the absence of Nigerian rappers. As I have continually expressed, I think it is highly disrespectful to declare that there is a lack of talented MCs when even minimum research isn't done. I have observed that quite a lot of people aren't as concerned as they say.

If they were, they would go down the internet rabbit hole of gifted Naija rappers. They see the tweets, they see the facebook and instagram posts. They scroll past because "abeg who is this one again?".

Most of them show interest only when an A list artiste decides to make it a personal vendetta to help spread word of the "upcoming" rapper. These are the people who need to stop. They have neither the info nor the range to participate in the conversation.

This intro track sums up how I feel about how much I have progressed, so close yet so far. A lot of it isn't strictly personal. Others go through some of the same difficulties, dealing with the hustle. Others are about to, but have no idea.

"Very pathetic, every competitor petty enough to get a verse from my memo and never let it get out for the people to feel. That's how your favourites operate. Anesthetics."

Here, I expressed disgust for artistes who get verses from me that are miraculously never heard on the projects they were recorded for, for whatever reason. It has happened multiple times. That's a jab at them.

They know themselves. Generally, this intro encapsulates the idea behind the whole project. The hard work and consistency in quality are never enough. I realise some people's translation of some of my messages is "complaint" but that ironically makes my point even stronger.

All I do is speak truth about the state of my life and the effects of the state of the industry on it. If it were even half good, the message would be different. It is worse than fans imagine. Many people love fairytails so a bringer of truth is a bringer of doom.

We live in times when Nigerian MCs get heat each time a foreign MC goes viral. The talented hard workers get thrown on the same boat. It wouldn't hurt for Nigerian rap fans to look in the mirror sometimes. In summary, I am the truth (We are the truth) but it's "Never Enough".

'Versus'

''This song is staged to be a battle between my current self and a successful version of me from the future. Current me still hungry and killing everything. Future me has attained success by any means necessary and has lost passion for the art. Current Boogey raps on verse 1 and Future Boogey raps on verse 2.

Verse 1 was natural since it is where I am right now. To write verse 2, I had to project my observations of some other people, on to myself. It does sound like a shot at somebody else but it really isn't my fault if the shoe just happened to be a perfect fit. It's an internal battle transcending the laws of time.''

'Queen'

''This is an empowerment song. A call to women to be comfortable in their own skin regardless of appearance. I had to throw in a little flirting but I usually can't help it. A little sexy never hurt.''

'The Universe Is A Big Fat Baby'

''Classic tale of heartbreak but the man isn't scum this time. On this song, I'm talking to a girl who wanted a relationship with me, despite my initial resistance.

I accepted to be her boyfriend and got the short end of the stick. I narrate the story of how I used social media to discover her escapades. It's half personal and half based on observation and other people's stories. The title, seemingly random, suggests that universe is immature and petty.

Good guy gets girl, good guy gets cheated on. I know you've heard that one before.''

'Lazarus'

''On this song, I get to talk my shit and be in my element even on an afropop beat. Research will show that I have done this a bunch of times. As the biblical title suggests, it's a declaration of resurrection.

"I feel alive. Yes, I been alive. You see a crack in the shell and then it's the pen and I. This bomb track on the shelf, I drop it and many die".

I am assuring the fans and the industry that I can not be prermanently knocked down. That I will rise up no matter how many hits I take.''

'Running'

''On this song, I contemplate running from the madness, politics and betrayal of life and music, especially since speaking truth about the madness can make you seem like the mad one.

"Try to show the people what's real, get sent to an asylum for madness."