BOJ unveils tracklist for 'Gbagada Express' album featuring Tiwa Savage, Fireboy DML, Wizkid and others

The Alte Bank Of Africa, also known as BOJ, has revealed the tracklist for his upcoming album 'Gbagada Express.'

BOJ reveals the full tracklist of his soon-to-be-released 16-track album after teasing it for a while and releasing six singles from it.

The 'Gbagada Express' will be his fourth solo album, following Botm (2014), #BOTM Deluxe (2016), and Magic (2017).

According to the tracklist, 'Gbagada Express' will feature Wizkid, Fireboy DML, Shaybo, Buju, Fresh L, Darkovibes, Pretty Boy D-O, Kofi Jamar, Joey B, Moliy, Melissa, Teezee, Enny, Victony, Amaarae, Zamir, Davido, Mr Eazi, Obongjayar and Tiwa Savage.

See the tracklist below;

