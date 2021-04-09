On April 9, 2021, Nigerian Alté pioneer Boj released his new single titled ‘Emotions.’

This new offering is a wildly infectious blend of smooth R&B and futuristic Electronica, all while staying true to his heritage with its unique Afrobeats elements..

This song tells the tale of a conflicted man trying to make sense of his turbulent relationship with love and coming to terms with the pitfalls of the bachelor lifestyle.

This is BOJ’s first single since ‘Abracabra’ featuring Davido.

