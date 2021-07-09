BOJ features Amaarae and Zamir on, 'Money & Laughter'
The highly stylized video, shot in Ghana and directed by Prince Dovlo
The highly stylized video, shot in Ghana and directed by Prince Dovlo provides the perfect visual accompaniment, with the three artists coming together, bathed in golden light, sharp threads and copious amounts of cash.
Born in England and raised between the UK and Nigeria, Alté has come to sum up BOJ’s far-flung influences, and has been the platform on which he has been able to draw together artists from around the diaspora.
Everyone from grime icon Skepta, to Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage, to global Afropop stars Davido and Mr Eazi have been eager to jump on a track featuring BOJ’s unique blend sharp vocals and forward looking beats.
With Alté first coined in the early 2010s, and two albums under his name already, 2014’s debut BOTM and Magic, BOJ continues to push the underground sound of Lagos with club banger, ‘Abracadabra’ ft. Davido and Wizkid dropping in 2020 and ‘Emotions’ in April. Watch this space for more from BOJ.
