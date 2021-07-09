BOJ features Amaarae and Zamir on, 'Money & Laughter'

The highly stylized video, shot in Ghana and directed by Prince Dovlo provides the perfect visual accompaniment, with the three artists coming together, bathed in golden light, sharp threads and copious amounts of cash.

Born in England and raised between the UK and Nigeria, Alté has come to sum up BOJ’s far-flung influences, and has been the platform on which he has been able to draw together artists from around the diaspora.

Everyone from grime icon Skepta, to Afrobeats queen Tiwa Savage, to global Afropop stars Davido and Mr Eazi have been eager to jump on a track featuring BOJ’s unique blend sharp vocals and forward looking beats.