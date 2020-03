Artist: BOJ

Song Title: Assignment

Genre: Afrobeats

Album: TBA

Date of release: March 27, 2020

Label: TBA

Producer: GMK

Video Director: Sesan

Details: After cutting his hair at the start of the year, BOJ opens 2020 with a follow-up to his midas touch effects on collaborative EP, Make E Nor Cause Fight. This serves as a single for the impeccable DRB ‘Pioneers’ Album with his mates, Fresh L and Teezee.

You can listen to the song below;