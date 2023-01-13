Artist: Bode Blaq
Bode Blaq drops his debut album titled 'Why I Don't Do Love Songs'
Rising sensation Bode Blaq has released his debut album he calls 'Why I Don't Do Love Songs'.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
Album Title: Why I Don't Do Love Songs
Genre: Afrobeats, Afropop, Hip Hop
Date of Release: January 13, 2022
Producer: Unknown
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 32 minutes 34 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: DBG Music | The Content Place | Vuga Music Publishing | Defabs Distribution
Details/Takeaway: Bode Blaq displays is fluid talent in his debut album where he shares the reasons he refuses to make love songs.
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Omawunmi celebrates fifth wedding anniversary with her husband
Empress Njamah: Nigerian actors call for the arrest of actress' ex over leaked nude video
Espacio Dios returns with new single 'Collapse All Rules'
10 Top sound engineers in Nigeria [Pulse List]
Bode Blaq drops his debut album titled 'Why I Don't Do Love Songs'
Apple Music announces Black Sherif as the featured artist for January 2023 installment of Rap Life Africa
Nigerian popstar, Pawzz drops buzzing debut single titled ‘Koma’
Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, & Tems earn NAACP Image Awards 2023 nomination
Kanye West allegedly remarries 2 months after divorce
ADVERTISEMENT