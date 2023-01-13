ADVERTISEMENT
Bode Blaq drops his debut album titled 'Why I Don't Do Love Songs'

Rising sensation Bode Blaq has released his debut album he calls 'Why I Don't Do Love Songs'.

Bode Blaq - 'Why I Don't Do Love Songs'
Artist: Bode Blaq

Album Title: Why I Don't Do Love Songs

Genre: Afrobeats, Afropop, Hip Hop

Date of Release: January 13, 2022

Producer: Unknown

Song Art:

Bode Blaq - 'Why I Don't Do Love Songs'
Length: 32 minutes 34 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: DBG Music | The Content Place | Vuga Music Publishing | Defabs Distribution

Details/Takeaway: Bode Blaq displays is fluid talent in his debut album where he shares the reasons he refuses to make love songs.

STREAM HERE

