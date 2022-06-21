In the interview, the interviewer quoted Fela Kuti's "Music is a weapon" while asking Bobi Wine when he decided music might not be enough weapon and why he choose to go into politics.
Ugandan Presidential Candidate summons Fela's Spirit during Interview
In an interview with DW Global, Ugandan Presidential candidate and musician Bobi Wine summoned for Fela Kuti's spirit to engulf him.
Before answering the question, Bobi Wine said he hoped the spirit of the Afrobeat legend would engulf him so he can answer the question the way the enigma would have answered.
Fela Anikulapo Kuti is the creator of Afrobeat whose music and fame travelled far. Fela was a strong critic of Nigeria's military governments as well as a vehement Pan Africanist.
Through his music, Fela fought oppression and also entertained millions of people with his talent. Generations after Fela are inspired by his music and courage and he's adored by artists and activist who respect what he stood for. And Bobi Wine's statement shows how revered the great Fela Anikulapo Kuti is within and outside Nigeria.
