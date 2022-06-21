RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Ugandan Presidential Candidate summons Fela's Spirit during Interview

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

In an interview with DW Global, Ugandan Presidential candidate and musician Bobi Wine summoned for Fela Kuti's spirit to engulf him.

Bobi Wine, Fela Kuti
Bobi Wine, Fela Kuti

In the interview, the interviewer quoted Fela Kuti's "Music is a weapon" while asking Bobi Wine when he decided music might not be enough weapon and why he choose to go into politics.

Recommended articles

Before answering the question, Bobi Wine said he hoped the spirit of the Afrobeat legend would engulf him so he can answer the question the way the enigma would have answered.

Fela Anikulapo Kuti is the creator of Afrobeat whose music and fame travelled far. Fela was a strong critic of Nigeria's military governments as well as a vehement Pan Africanist.

Through his music, Fela fought oppression and also entertained millions of people with his talent. Generations after Fela are inspired by his music and courage and he's adored by artists and activist who respect what he stood for. And Bobi Wine's statement shows how revered the great Fela Anikulapo Kuti is within and outside Nigeria.

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Badman Q sets to drop a new single 'Selah', off his forthcoming debut EP

Badman Q sets to drop a new single 'Selah', off his forthcoming debut EP

Ugandan Presidential Candidate summons Fela's Spirit during Interview

Ugandan Presidential Candidate summons Fela's Spirit during Interview

Hats off for the No. 1 ABG Tiwa Savage as she becomes TECNO's first female ambassador

Hats off for the No. 1 ABG Tiwa Savage as she becomes TECNO's first female ambassador

Nigerians drag Regina Daniel's husband on Twitter over comment made about Peter Obi's presidential aspiration

Nigerians drag Regina Daniel's husband on Twitter over comment made about Peter Obi's presidential aspiration

5 popular Yoruba Actors who are not Yoruba ethnically

5 popular Yoruba Actors who are not Yoruba ethnically

Nollywood production house Nemsia Films announces the first commissioned slate deal with Amazon Prime Video

Nollywood production house Nemsia Films announces the first commissioned slate deal with Amazon Prime Video

Da Baby to release new single featuring Davido on Friday 24th

Da Baby to release new single featuring Davido on Friday 24th

Mikenoris spills deep 'Secrets' about relationships on his new single

Mikenoris spills deep 'Secrets' about relationships on his new single

CKay becomes second most streamed Afrobeats artist after surpassing 1.2 billion streams

CKay becomes second most streamed Afrobeats artist after surpassing 1.2 billion streams

Trending

Billboard announces Wizkid as longest charting African artist, 'Essence' as longest charting African song

Wizkid

Chris Brown to drop new single featuring Wizkid on Friday 17th

Chris Brown & Wizkid (Rap-up)

"Wizkid and I have been friends for 15 years" Chris Brown says on new single with Wizkid

Chris Brown, Wizkid

10 Nigerian music producers turned performing artists [Pulse List]

Don Jazzy, Davido, Phyno, Tekno, and KDDO