BNXN set to release debut album 'Sincerely, Benson' on October 5

The singer has announced October 5, 2023, as the release date for his debut album 'Sincerely, Benson' via his Instagram account where he described the album as everything he wants and everything he stands for.

"This is about everything I want and everything I stand for. This is about everything that keeps my heart racing and everything I'd die for. This is about truth. This is about perspective. This is about purpose. this is about reality. My reality. This is as Sincere as it gets."

Since announcing himself on the mainstream in 2020, BNXN has become a popular figure in Nigerian music, especially for his stellar guest appearances on hit singles such as Ladipoe's 'Feeling' and Pheelz's 'Finesse'.

After establishing himself as Nigeria's chorus master, BNXN released his debut EP 'Sorry I'm Late' in 2021. He followed it up with his sophomore EP 'Bad Since '97' in 2022 which featured guest appearances from Wizkid and Olamide.

In 2023, BNXN released the charting singles 'Pray' and 'Gwagwalada' featuring Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez both of which are likely to be in his upcoming debut album. He also made a remarkable guest appearance on Minz's 'Wowo' remix.