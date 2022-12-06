RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

BNXN records second top ten entry in Nigeria with 'Traboski' as 'Xtra Cool' returns to No.1

“Xtra Cool” tallied 2.82 million streams (No. 2 on streaming), 51.8 million in radio reach (No. 4 on radio) and 15.6 million in TV reach (No. 1 on TV).

BNXN (Buju)
BNXN (Buju)

The song has now logged a total of three weeks at No. 1on the Top 100. Remarkably, it is behind “Cough” on the two biggest chart components – albeit slightly – but returns to No. 1 on the Top 100 as it music video rises to the summit of the TV chart.

EMPIRE & Kizz Daniel’s “Cough (ODO)” dips to No. 2 after four non-consecutive atop the chart. It becomes the first song to top both streaming and radio charts in a week without being No. 1 on the all-genre multi-metric aggregate chart.

Mavin’s “Won Da Mo” featuring the label’s all-star roster moves to a new high of No. 3 on the Top 100; the song is now aiming for a No. 1 spot on next week’s chart following the arrival of the Mavin Chapter X album.

Tiwa Savage & Asake’s “Loaded” slips 3-4 on the Top 100 while Ruger’s “Asiwaju” ascends to a new high of No. 5. “Asiwaju” is another song that is challenging for a No. 1 spot on next week’s Top 100.

Ayra Starr’s “Rush” falls 5-6 while Asake’s “Joha” descends 6-7.

Rounding out this week’s top ten; BNXN’s “Traboski” debuts at No. 8 on this week’s Nigeria Top 100. The song tallied 1.90 million streams (No. 8 on streaming) and 22.6 million in radio reach (No. 20 on radio).

“Traboski” is BNXN’s eighth top ten entry in Nigeria and first solo top ten since “Outside”

Wizkid’s “2 Sugar” with Ayra Starr slips 8-9 while Bella Shmurda & Omah Lay’s “Philo” rebounds 12-10.

Just outside the top ten; Zlatan & Young Jonn’s “Astalavista” debuts at No. 15 on this week’s Top 100, Oxlade & Mayorkun’s “Bad Boy” launches at No. 25.

