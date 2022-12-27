ADVERTISEMENT
BNXN partners with T.Y.E for new song, 'Omo Elewa'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Award-winning artist BNXN FKA Buju has released a featured on a new song titled 'Omo Elewa' after the viral social media clip.

TYE, BNXN - 'Omo Elewa'
TYE, BNXN - 'Omo Elewa'

Artist: T,Y,E, BNXN

Song Title: Omo Elewa

Genre: Afro-pop

Date of Release: December 26th, 2022

Producer: JAE5

Song Art:

TYE, BNXN - 'Omo Elewa'
TYE, BNXN - 'Omo Elewa' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 3 minutes 09 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: To Your Ears Entertainment

Details/Takeaway: BNXN has teamed up with his record label for a new single titled 'Omo Elewa' on which he partners with international hitmaking producer JAE5 with whom he samples the viral social media clip through familiar melodies.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
