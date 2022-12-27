Artist: T,Y,E, BNXN
BNXN partners with T.Y.E for new song, 'Omo Elewa'
Award-winning artist BNXN FKA Buju has released a featured on a new song titled 'Omo Elewa' after the viral social media clip.
ADVERTISEMENT
Recommended articles
Song Title: Omo Elewa
Genre: Afro-pop
Date of Release: December 26th, 2022
Producer: JAE5
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 3 minutes 09 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: To Your Ears Entertainment
Details/Takeaway: BNXN has teamed up with his record label for a new single titled 'Omo Elewa' on which he partners with international hitmaking producer JAE5 with whom he samples the viral social media clip through familiar melodies.
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng
Recommended articles
Seyi Vibez shares explosive snippet for unreleased single
Ashley CKS: 'Ashley' EP [Pusle Review]
Rema's 'Calm Down' sells a million units in the US
BNXN partners with T.Y.E for new song, 'Omo Elewa'
Yul Edochie extends season's greetings from his two families
'Shanty Town' lands official release date on Netflix
Omowunmi Dada shares her exciting Christmas gift with the world
Showmax to debut first Nigerian original telenovela 'Wura'
'Far From Home’: Genoveva Umeh, Tomi Ojo & Elma Mbadiwe on Netflix Original [Pulse Interview]
ADVERTISEMENT