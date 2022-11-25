Artist: BNXN
BNXN FKA Buju returns with Amapiano tune, 'Traboski'
Afrobeats star, BNXN formerly known has Buju has released a new single he calls 'Traboski'.
Song Title: Traboski
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: November 25th, 2022
Producer: Young Willis
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 35 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: BNXN
Details/Takeaway: BNXN brings his impressive and strikingly familiar melody to Amapiano on the feel good single 'Traboski'.
