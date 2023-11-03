BNXN, Elevation Worship, Coco Jones feature on Apple Music Christmas Playlist
Apple Music has unveiled the line for the carol covers for the 2023 Christmas playlist.
Recommended articles
Carols are at the heart of Christmas and other holidays—whether sung at festive services or simply bellowed out at home with friends and family.
Carols may be a part of our well-established traditions, but they’re also constantly evolving, with new arrangements composed every year that bring freshness and vitality to old favorites.
This year’s batch includes new selections from Ángela Aguilar, Armani White, Bnxn, Coco Jones, David Shaw, Dikka, Elevation Worship, Ella Henderson, Gallant & Jensen McRae, G Flip, Hakushi Hasegawa, Hemlocke Springs, Jeongyeon of TWICE, Lauren Spencer Smith and Restless Road.
This year’s collection features heartwarming arrangements from Maria Duenas, Olivia Belli, Randall Goosby & Carlos Simon, The Sixteen, and Xuefei Yang as they perform well-known Christmas music alongside a couple of lesser-known gems and bring their incredible musicianship to these carols.
Carols Covered Track List
- Lauren Spencer Smith - “Hallelujah"
- Coco Jones - "8 Days of Christmas"
- Armani White - "Two Front Teeth"
- Elevation Worship - "Here Come Heaven"
- Restless Road - "Mary, Did You Know?"
- David Shaw feat. Keilana - "Male Kalikimaka"
- Hemlocke Springs - "Christmastime is Here"
- Gallant & Jensen McRae - "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"
- Ángela Aguilar - "Te Deseo Muy Felices Fiestas"
- Jeongyeon of TWICE - "O Christmas Tree”
- Bnxn - "Joy To The World"
- Dikka - "Eine Muh, Eine Mäh"
- Ella Henderson - "Stay Another Day"
- G Flip - "Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)"
- Hakushi Hasegawa - "Wonderful Christmastime"
Classical Carols Covered Track List
- Randall Goosby & Carlos Simon - "The Christmas Song"
- Maria Duenas - "El Chant Del Ocells"
- Xuefei Yang - "Ave Maria"
- The Sixteen - "Bethlehem Down"
- Olivia Belli - "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen"
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng