ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

BNXN, Elevation Worship, Coco Jones feature on Apple Music Christmas Playlist

Adeayo Adebiyi

Apple Music has unveiled the line for the carol covers for the 2023 Christmas playlist.

BNXN features on Apple Music Christmas Playlist
BNXN features on Apple Music Christmas Playlist

Recommended articles

Carols are at the heart of Christmas and other holidays—whether sung at festive services or simply bellowed out at home with friends and family.

Carols may be a part of our well-established traditions, but they’re also constantly evolving, with new arrangements composed every year that bring freshness and vitality to old favorites.

This year’s batch includes new selections from Ángela Aguilar, Armani White, Bnxn, Coco Jones, David Shaw, Dikka, Elevation Worship, Ella Henderson, Gallant & Jensen McRae, G Flip, Hakushi Hasegawa, Hemlocke Springs, Jeongyeon of TWICE, Lauren Spencer Smith and Restless Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

This year’s collection features heartwarming arrangements from Maria Duenas, Olivia Belli, Randall Goosby & Carlos Simon, The Sixteen, and Xuefei Yang as they perform well-known Christmas music alongside a couple of lesser-known gems and bring their incredible musicianship to these carols.

Carols Covered Track List

  1. Lauren Spencer Smith - “Hallelujah"
  2. Coco Jones - "8 Days of Christmas"
  3. Armani White - "Two Front Teeth"
  4. Elevation Worship - "Here Come Heaven"
  5. Restless Road - "Mary, Did You Know?"
  6. David Shaw feat. Keilana - "Male Kalikimaka"
  7. Hemlocke Springs - "Christmastime is Here"
  8. Gallant & Jensen McRae - "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas"
  9. Ángela Aguilar - "Te Deseo Muy Felices Fiestas"
  10. Jeongyeon of TWICE - "O Christmas Tree”
  11. Bnxn - "Joy To The World"
  12. Dikka - "Eine Muh, Eine Mäh"
  13. Ella Henderson - "Stay Another Day"
  14. G Flip - "Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)"
  15. Hakushi Hasegawa - "Wonderful Christmastime"
  1. Randall Goosby & Carlos Simon - "The Christmas Song"
  2. Maria Duenas - "El Chant Del Ocells"
  3. Xuefei Yang - "Ave Maria"
  4. The Sixteen - "Bethlehem Down"
  5. Olivia Belli - "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen"
Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

I haven't been happy for days - Bella Shmurda mourns friend Mohbad

I haven't been happy for days - Bella Shmurda mourns friend Mohbad

Seyi Vibez's 'Billion Dollar Baby' is the longest #1 album of 2023

Seyi Vibez's 'Billion Dollar Baby' is the longest #1 album of 2023

BNXN, Elevation Worship, Coco Jones feature on Apple Music Christmas Playlist

BNXN, Elevation Worship, Coco Jones feature on Apple Music Christmas Playlist

'BBNaija' Phyna and Princess exchange insults on Twitter over abortions

'BBNaija' Phyna and Princess exchange insults on Twitter over abortions

I'm familiar with grief - Editi Effiong on connection with 'The Black Book'

I'm familiar with grief - Editi Effiong on connection with 'The Black Book'

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' is headed to United Kingdom

CJ Obasi's 'Mami Wata' is headed to United Kingdom

Uzee Usman drops fresh episode of MUQABALA, showing on YouTube

Uzee Usman drops fresh episode of MUQABALA, showing on YouTube

Crime drama 'A Green Fever' set to make world premiere at AFRIFF 2023

Crime drama 'A Green Fever' set to make world premiere at AFRIFF 2023

I never called your child a dog - AY Makun responds to Seun Kuti's claims

I never called your child a dog - AY Makun responds to Seun Kuti's claims

Pulse Sports

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

'Erling deserved it very much too' — Why Messi's Ballon d'Or comments to Haaland were disrespectful

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye silences haters with impressive debut for Udinese

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Carabao Cup: Chelsea, Liverpool face tough tasks in quarter-finals (Full draw)

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Osimhen must win African Best Player — Super Eagles midfielder warns CAF

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Victor Osimhen tops Salah again: Emerges Africa's best and 8th in the world in Ballon d'Or rankings

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Bigger than Owe b Owe — Reactions as Nigeria's Rema teams up with Chelsea icon Drogba at the Ballon d'Or

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Rema snubs Messi at Ballon d'Or ceremony

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Lionel Messi tells snubbed Man City star Haaland: 'You deserve the Ballon d'Or'

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

Why Michael Johnson ranks Jesse Owens ahead of Usain Bolt and himself as the greatest athlete in history

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido fire Dammy Krane for being ungrateful

I gifted you 3 verses in your dead career - Davido fires back at Dammy Krane

A List of Nigerian Albums released in 2023

These are the Nigerian albums released so far in 2023

Afro Nation has organised concerts in Portugal, Ghana, Puerto Rico, Miami, and Detroit [Afro Nation]

Afro Nation cancels Detty December concert in Nigeria

Hip Hop star Blaqbonez releases new album 'Emeka Must Shine'

Hip Hop star Blaqbonez releases new album 'Emeka Must Shine'