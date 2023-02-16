Artist: BNXN
BNXN drops highly anticipated single 'Gwagwalada' feat Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez
Nigerian sensation BNXN FKA Buju has released a new single called 'Gwagwalada' feat Kizz Daniel and Seyi Vibez. The single was produced by celebrated music producer Sarz.
Song Title: Gwagwalada
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: February 16th, 2023
Producer: Sarz
Song Art:
Length: 3 minute 08 seconds
Features: 2- Kizz Daniel, Seyi Vibez
Label: T.Y.E/EMPIRE
Details/Takeaway: Smooth singing star BNXN returns with an Amapiano rhythm on which he combines his familiar melody with sticky lyrics. He taps hitmaker Kizz Daniel and rave of the moment Seyi Vibez as he aims to deliver a hit.
