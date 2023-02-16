ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

BNXN drops highly anticipated single 'Gwagwalada' feat Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian sensation BNXN FKA Buju has released a new single called 'Gwagwalada' feat Kizz Daniel and Seyi Vibez. The single was produced by celebrated music producer Sarz.

BNXN X Kizz Daniel X Seyi Vibez
BNXN X Kizz Daniel X Seyi Vibez

Artist: BNXN

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Song Title: Gwagwalada

Genre: Amapiano

Date of Release: February 16th, 2023

Producer: Sarz

Song Art:

BNXN X Kizz Daniel X Seyi Vibez - 'Gwagwalada'
BNXN X Kizz Daniel X Seyi Vibez - 'Gwagwalada' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 3 minute 08 seconds

Features: 2- Kizz Daniel, Seyi Vibez

Label: T.Y.E/EMPIRE

Details/Takeaway: Smooth singing star BNXN returns with an Amapiano rhythm on which he combines his familiar melody with sticky lyrics. He taps hitmaker Kizz Daniel and rave of the moment Seyi Vibez as he aims to deliver a hit.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Idia Aisien comments on the disrespect women face in Nigeria

Idia Aisien comments on the disrespect women face in Nigeria

BNXN drops highly anticipated single 'Gwagwalada' feat Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez

BNXN drops highly anticipated single 'Gwagwalada' feat Kizz Daniel & Seyi Vibez

Rema's 'Calm Down' records 23rd week on Billboard Hot 100

Rema's 'Calm Down' records 23rd week on Billboard Hot 100

'Olamide is my biggest inspiration,' T.I Blaze says

'Olamide is my biggest inspiration,' T.I Blaze says

Fuji singer Malaika acquires luxurious mansion

Fuji singer Malaika acquires luxurious mansion

Actress Simisola Gold granted 5m bail after alleged naira abuse

Actress Simisola Gold granted 5m bail after alleged naira abuse

'BBTitans': Blaqboi and Blue Aiva share brief kiss

'BBTitans': Blaqboi and Blue Aiva share brief kiss

'BBTitans': Biggie punishes 5 housemates for breaking house rules

'BBTitans': Biggie punishes 5 housemates for breaking house rules

Funke Akindele's ex-husband JJC Skillz comforts her following mum's passing

Funke Akindele's ex-husband JJC Skillz comforts her following mum's passing

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Burna Boy, Asake, Tems

Burna Boy, Asake, Tems, Black Sherif win Soundcity MVP awards 2023 [See Full Winners List]

Rapper AKA shot dead in drive-by shooting (Instagram/Akaworldwide)

South African rapper AKA shot dead in Durban

Harry Styles, Beyonce, Burna Boy

Burna Boy loses 2023 Brits award to Beyoncé [See Full Winners List]

Jay Z

Billboard, Vibe rank Jay Z as the greatest rapper of all time