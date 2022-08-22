Details: Nigerian singer and songwriter BNXN has joined the list of artists who have debuted their new singles on The Colors Show on YouTube.
BNXN debuts new single 'In My Mind' on A Colors Show
Afrobeats sensation BNXN FKA Buju has debuted a new single titled 'In My Mind' on A Colors Show.
Recommended articles
In the video that premieres on A Colors Show YouTube Channel on Monday, August 22nd, 2022, BNXN performed 'In My Mind' which tells the story of a lover who deserted him when he was down on his luck only to return when he became a star.
The single carries the trademark melody and vocal dexterity with which BNXN has established himself as Afrobeats' chorus master.
BNXN joins Ayra Starr, Victony, and Oxlade as Afrobeats stars who have debuted new singles on A Colors Studio in 2022. As BNXN prepares for the release of his sophomore EP, 'Bad Since 97' on 25th August 2022, his Colors performance is geared towards raising anticipation for the EP which features Afrobeats heavyweight Olamide and Wizkid.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng