In 2016, 3rty - the Nigerian producer and singer released his seven-track EP, ‘Earth.’ It was a sterling ode to his existence as a growing Nigerian, with peculiar statements aimed at projecting his entire identity.

Since then, he hasn’t released a body of work, but he has been producing and writing for as well as featuring on other artists’ songs. This time, he returns with a four-track EP, Blue Crystal. It is filled with Alternative and Folksy R&B numbers that aim to project affection towards womanhood and inspirational figures - sometimes, those involve personal figures in 3rty’s life.

The project aims to document the story of womanhood from the place of conception [‘Sweet Mother’] to the struggles it will inevitably confront [‘Ice Cream’]. In an analysis of crystals by Bustle, Blue Crystals signify clarity and communication. With 3rty speaking about womanhood, culture and figures, he aims to help his listeners find clarity in what he and society communicate.

‘Beautiful Beautiful’ is a critique of the perception of life in the hands of history on Quiet Storm. The white man will have you believe African culture was totally abysmal before blaxploitation began, but that wasn’t the case. While we had some recidivist cultures, our women were not subjugated and neither were we inherently rotten.

3rty uses Jazz-esque guitars and distant strings that mirror Terry Callier to critique the history communicated to us as it relates to crediting the white man with improving African culture. He then aims to use that to find clarity. In the other three tracks lie a need to use communication to find clarity as it relates to motherhood, womanhood and love.

But to his credit, 3rty never forced his take on anyone through his songwriting. Sometimes, he even removes himself from the equation and tells a story. When he puts himself in the story, he is just a vessel that brings out the pluses and minuses of each scenario. The listener is left to find his own safe haven.

The opening track feels more personal as it sees 3rty engage in the ‘Sweet Mother’ cliche that was premiered by Prince Nico Mbarga. With well-written lyrics, 3rty projects love, affection and tenderness through the link of motherhood. In a lot of ways, 3rty feels like merging Mo’Believe, Ogranya and Brymo-esque artistry into one artist. That production wins on, ‘Sweet Mother’ though.

With the help of Joyce Olong, 3rty uses tender vocals to find a gap between cocky warning and affectionate bid to retain something special with a drifting lover named Lucy. Nonetheless, what 3rty talks about isn’t that clear as he sings, “I’m dreaming back to you…” There is no doubt that he means something, but it’s not properly projected.

Joyce Olong occupies the role of Lucy and she sings back to 3rty’s character. On Palmwine Music for ‘Ice Cream,’ 3rty uses a girl named Biola to tell a story of diligence and the societal pressures on womanhood.

‘Ice Cream’ is a symbol of what society reduces womanhood to - a currency in the transaction of engagement and a totem of unattainable ease when a woman wants a grand life.

To his credit, 3rty deftly removes himself from the equation and simply tells a story. By so doing, he also smartly removes himself from accusations of bigotry.

The story is not his, it is one that society paints and he is just a mouthpiece. ‘Ice Cream’ is an amazing song that projects the Atari that womanhood finds itself - a Catch 22 life where fairness is but a footnote in life.

‘Ice Cream’ seemed to have stolen the gong for the best song on this project, but that didn’t last long.

The only problem is that Blue Crystal should have been longer.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

8.0 - Champion