ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Bloody Civilian among Shazam's predicted global breakout stars of 2024

Adeayo Adebiyi

Bloody Civilian is among the five artists predicted to enjoy break through commercial success in 2024.

Bloody Civilian among Shazam's global artist to watch out in 2024
Bloody Civilian among Shazam's global artist to watch out in 2024

Recommended articles

Shazam has unveiled its annual Predictions 2024 playlist, a 50-track selection of artists that are perfectly poised to have a breakthrough year. Nigerian singer-songwriter and music producer Bloody Civilian is among the five artists predicted to enjoy break through commercial success in 2024.

Additionally, Shazam spotlighted five artists who are gaining popularity regionally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on Shazam’s uniquely predictive data and algorithms, and coupled with the expertise of Apple Music’s global editorial team, this incredible selection of artists show early indicators of future growth — early and consistent momentum in Shazam activity, as well as discovery trends in more than one country.

Bloody Civilian

Bloody Civilian’s streams and Shazams have been on the rise since November 2022, when she was featured on the soundtrack to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, scoring her first Daily Top 100 hit.

Bloody Civilian made her Shazam chart debut in April 2023 with I Don’t Like You, which also became her second Daily Top 100 hit. But it's in the latter half of 2023 that things really started to pick up, with her debut EP Anger Management reaching the top 10 of the Afrobeats albums chart in 69 countries worldwide, including nine where it reached No. 1. Her streams on editorial playlists grew over 50% in the last six months of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The artist says that next year she’ll focus on building community: “Growing my fanbase, connecting with more creatives, and giving back,” she says. “I want to be able to inspire young women to strive for bigger and better, to not stay within any box.”

Flyana

Fast-rising American Hop Hop dup Flyana Boss which comprises of Bobbi LaNea Tyler and Folayan Omi Kunerede. They already have a collaboration with Missy Elliot with You Wish, which helped them reach a new peak in Shazams worldwide and introduced them to new listeners on Apple Music.

Kenya Grace

Rising Popstar Kenya Grace got the world hooked in 2023 with her dance-pop hit Strangers, a song that went from her bedroom to the top 40 of Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100 in a matter of months. She's also predicted to enjoy a successful 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Last Dinner Party

Fourth on the list is the British art rock band The Last Dinner Party who are set to release their debut album Prelude to Ecstasy in February 2024. The band’s debut single Nothing Matters is The Last Dinner Party’s most Shazamed track to date, charting in Australia, Austria and Belgium and also became their first song to reach Apple Music’s Daily Top 100.

RIIZE

Rounding off the list is K-pop boy band RIIZE who enjoyed commercial success with their catchy, funky and feel-good hit Get a Guitar. The song surfaced on Shazam’s Japan Discovery chart for the first time in September, and by October, it had soared to No. 1 on South Korea’s Daily Top 100 — their first song to achieve this feat.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Burna Boy, Tems make New African Magazine 100 most influential Africans list

Burna Boy, Tems make New African Magazine 100 most influential Africans list

When Ugandan, Nigerian singers hit studio for duets

When Ugandan, Nigerian singers hit studio for duets

Davido continues to enjoy his baecation amid Teebillz's allegations

Davido continues to enjoy his baecation amid Teebillz's allegations

Filmmaker Moses Inwang announces split from wife after 10 years of marriage

Filmmaker Moses Inwang announces split from wife after 10 years of marriage

Bloody Civilian among Shazam's predicted global breakout stars of 2024

Bloody Civilian among Shazam's predicted global breakout stars of 2024

Ndani TV's 'Skinny Girl In Transit' will return Q1 of this year

Ndani TV's 'Skinny Girl In Transit' will return Q1 of this year

Spotify releases personalised throwback playlists for 2023

Spotify releases personalised throwback playlists for 2023

Timini Egbuson fights for Omowunmi Dada's love in 'Meeting Funmi's Parents'

Timini Egbuson fights for Omowunmi Dada's love in 'Meeting Funmi's Parents'

Chocolate City marks 20 years anniversary with new cypher

Chocolate City marks 20 years anniversary with new cypher

Pulse Sports

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

Goodbye Mo Salah! Liverpool reportedly set to pay £60m for Eagles star as replacement

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles midfield general Alex Iwobi declares 'We will make Nigerians proud'

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

'Perfect woman' - Victor Osimhen's Oyinbo girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig sets tongues wagging with last Instagram post of 2023

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

From The Redeemed Church to Club: Victor Osimhen parties hard in the early hours of New Year celebrations

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

AFCON 2023: Nigeria national football team – Guide, key players, lineup, prediction

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Here are some of the artists expected to drop projects in 2024

Here are some of the artists expected to drop projects in 2024

Burna Boy excludes himself from the 'Afrobeats Big 3'

Burna Boy says he's not part of 'Afrobeats Big 3'

Nigerian music legend 2Baba hails Afrobeats' new Cats

2Baba hails 'New Cats', jokes about turning into an upcoming artist

Made Kuti and DJ Tgarbs shut down Lekki Phase 1!

Sailors Lounge Buzzing: Made Kuti steals the show at the Deck Vibes event!