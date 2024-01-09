Bloody Civilian among Shazam's predicted global breakout stars of 2024

Shazam has unveiled its annual Predictions 2024 playlist, a 50-track selection of artists that are perfectly poised to have a breakthrough year. Nigerian singer-songwriter and music producer Bloody Civilian is among the five artists predicted to enjoy break through commercial success in 2024.

Additionally, Shazam spotlighted five artists who are gaining popularity regionally.

Based on Shazam’s uniquely predictive data and algorithms, and coupled with the expertise of Apple Music’s global editorial team, this incredible selection of artists show early indicators of future growth — early and consistent momentum in Shazam activity, as well as discovery trends in more than one country.

Five artists with global breakthrough potential

Bloody Civilian

Bloody Civilian’s streams and Shazams have been on the rise since November 2022, when she was featured on the soundtrack to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, scoring her first Daily Top 100 hit.

Bloody Civilian made her Shazam chart debut in April 2023 with I Don’t Like You, which also became her second Daily Top 100 hit. But it's in the latter half of 2023 that things really started to pick up, with her debut EP Anger Management reaching the top 10 of the Afrobeats albums chart in 69 countries worldwide, including nine where it reached No. 1. Her streams on editorial playlists grew over 50% in the last six months of the year.

The artist says that next year she’ll focus on building community: “Growing my fanbase, connecting with more creatives, and giving back,” she says. “I want to be able to inspire young women to strive for bigger and better, to not stay within any box.”

Flyana

Fast-rising American Hop Hop dup Flyana Boss which comprises of Bobbi LaNea Tyler and Folayan Omi Kunerede. They already have a collaboration with Missy Elliot with You Wish, which helped them reach a new peak in Shazams worldwide and introduced them to new listeners on Apple Music.

Kenya Grace

Rising Popstar Kenya Grace got the world hooked in 2023 with her dance-pop hit Strangers, a song that went from her bedroom to the top 40 of Apple Music’s Global Daily Top 100 in a matter of months. She's also predicted to enjoy a successful 2024.

The Last Dinner Party

Fourth on the list is the British art rock band The Last Dinner Party who are set to release their debut album Prelude to Ecstasy in February 2024. The band’s debut single Nothing Matters is The Last Dinner Party’s most Shazamed track to date, charting in Australia, Austria and Belgium and also became their first song to reach Apple Music’s Daily Top 100.

RIIZE