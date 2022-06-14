RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Block Party Is Love Foundation announces the winners of its academic grant

Adeayo Adebiyi

As part of Block party’s effort to give back to her audience, the CSR arm of the Block Party came into existence; Block Party Is Love Foundation. For the launch of the first project, a $1,000 education grant was launched to help university students in the area of tuition, accommodation and textbooks.

The Education grant launched on the 27th of February at the February Edition of the Mainland Block Party at Secret Gardens. Over 500 applications were sent in and 5 lucky students were selected from the list.

On the 20th of April, the students with the highest CGPA were chosen as the grant winners. The $1,000 was distributed amongst the students. Oluwafeyishayo Ajayi, Busola Alamu and Ibukun Spaine of Lagos State University. Ezechi Favour Onyekachi and Adekola Oluwatofunmi.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

