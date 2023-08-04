Blaqbonez, Wurld thrill attendees at Summer-themed Mainland BlockParty

Themed 'Summer is Ours', the celebration featured an exciting lineup of established and emerging talents from the Nigerian music industry.

The evening came alive with exhilarating performances that left attendees awe-struck. Artists including Teni, Wurld, Blaqbonez, Noon Dave, Major AJ, Shoday, Moonlight Afriqa and Drims Baby set the stage ablaze with their electrifying acts, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all in attendance.

Accompanying them were the sensational sounds of DJ Titanium, DJ Crayveli, SmallztheDJ, and more who seamlessly blended music and beats, ensuring the party never stopped.

In an exciting development, the Mainland Block Party recently announced its "Road To 24k" campaign, which will see a series of festivals hosted monthly across notable BlockParty citie until the end of the year.