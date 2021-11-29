Blaqbonez reaffirms his position as one of Africa's finest pop star in new "Sex Over Love" deluxe album

On the deluxe version of the project Blaqbonez invokes a strong continental impulse across all tracks. The deluxe version encompasses additions which are Remixes to a couple of his old hit songs and a brand new song which he enlisted Oxlade on.

Consistent with Blaq’s penchant for concept-driven musical projects, the project is set to re-affirm his position as Africa’s finest pop star and further convey his Sex over love gospel. The deluxe project follows a central theme just like the album; broaching the topics of Sex and love from a number of unique angles .

Speaking on the release of this project, Blaq said “the album is my most successful body of work, it’s only right to end the biggest year of my career so far with a deluxe”.

One of the most exciting and recognisable faces of the next generation of Afropop musicians, Blaqbonez has been overly consistent in delivering top notch projects.

About Blaqbonez

Blaqbonez a.k.a Akumefule Chukwu-Emeka George is a Nigerian rapper signed to Chocolate City Music who is popular for his versatile, energetic, and competitive style of rap, as well as his many personas. His new project Sex over Love Deluxe leans heavily into his Afrobeats, Hip-Hop, and Trap influences, which results in a number of party-ready songs with widespread appeal. The Album has been the Artist’s personal best with the original having over 50m+ streams so far. His first single “Bling” has tallied over 10.5m streams till date and “Fendi” has done over 2.5m streams so far.

