Consistency remains one of the most exemplary attributes in music and of late, ability to adapt to new trends is pushing potentials into super stars beyond the internet pages and very few have achieved both on a considerable scale as rapper, Blaqbonez.

In August 2018, Blaqbonez released his debut studio album, ''Bad Boy Blaq'' as part of the tripartite ''Lamb August'' offerings from the Chocolate City and 100 Crowns stable.

The album saw him flexing his rapping skills with the experimental trap sound and the result is one that has earned him increased visibility on the charts and a young following that is fast multiplying with every passing day.

Following up on the success of the album, Blaqbonez recently put out the Bad Boy Blaq Re-Up and he recently stopped by the Pulse office for a chat on the album, shedding more light into what led to it's creation and his growth over the past few months.

''I am just being myself, I want people to see me for who I am,'' he tells me about the funny videos on his Instagram page, a persona by which he has become famed outside his music

Having interviewed him five months ago when the original album dropped, it was contagious to see how his playful energy and confidence has been shaped.

The acceptance of his work by fans and fellow rappers has clearly given his step a bounce and this time he walks into the video room not as that tentative rapper unsure of what to expect but one who is now enjoying the vertical trajectory of his career.

Read below the full interview Pulse had with Blaqbonez

How has it been since the release of your album, Bad Boy Blaq?

''It has been good, I have been on the up and up and I am really happy, progress has been made and I have done things that I previously never did in my whole career.

The last five months have been really instrumental in my career.''

Can you honestly say you have met your set objectives with this album?

''Yeah, I can say that. The way I have always want to blow up and go about my career is constant visible progress. I never wanted to be that guy that in one moment has that super smash hit. I have always wanted people to see the growth and everything is panning out that way.

I am not where I was five months ago and in the next five months, I won't be here.''

How do you respond when your works get criticized?

''I didn't respond. I know someone like you [He points at me] didn't like it, I didn't respond''

I think the thing I have actually realized from studying critics and fans enjoyment is that they don't usually go together. Like you see these really high-end movies, that they spend so much on, the critics rip it but you get a lot of viewers who like it.

The most important is the fans when I am going to show, it is not the critics that will turn up.''

On your new project, the 'Bad Boy Blaq Re-up' why is it coming up this early?

''It is not a Part II. It was just due to the fact that we did a lot with the original project, it almost got there but there was like a little bit extra we could do to get it over the line, that is why I worked on the re-up.

To push me to that conversation I wanted to be in, the Rookie/Next Rated conversation and I feel the re-up is solidifying the fact that you can't go in that conversation without saying one of the new guys in the last year is Blaqbonez.''

Was it the feedback from the artists that inspired the Re-up or something you always knew you would do?

''It was both. I knew that I wanted to do something extra.

M.I already hit me up and we were talking about having a LAMB December, I just thought that I didn't want to do anything too major. then when I saw all of them talking about my music, it just fell into place.

I didn't want to create new songs, I am still in the Bad Boy Blaq era and I didn't want to create songs for another era.

I wanted to relax and live life and experience new things before I start making new music, so I thought it was only best to still tie it up to the Bad Boy Blaq era.''

Do you fear the Re-up will shift focus from the album itself, which has not fully enjoyed shelf life in the way albums are supposed to?

''The thing with this upcoming artist versus big artists is for the big guys if you have a project that really blows up, like singles, the shelf life is extremely long but if you are upcoming artists and you don't have hits, no matter how hard you try, the shelf life is like five months.

Cardi B said something about having ''3 mixtapes in 6 months'' while she was on the come-up, so for artists like me, you need to keep giving them until they have taken it.

When they have taken it, then I can now sit down and push an album for say a year, because peoples attention span is so small.

When you drop a project now, a few months later, people are asking for something new because once a project is released, your fans jump on it and listen on repeat for like a month and then no matter how much they love it, they take a break and start being hungry for something new and if they were not hungry for something new, this won't be getting the response it has at the moment.''

How long did it take you to put the project together?

''This one was easy, three of the songs were remixes. I didn't create it like an album, I made music in the period of Bad Boy Blaq, so I just added them to this.''

How did you choose the collaborations?

''It was more of who fits each sound.'' he says.

''Few months after the release, we had a number of these guys showing love to the project, so I had a conversation with my team and that is how we decided on the ones to fit each best.

Like 'Play Remix', it was super obvious that Ycee would fit best and that is what we did for the remaining songs.''

Let's talk about the new songs, especially the last track, what was that about?

''So I was just working on something that, after all I had done and there was a guy that made a punchline about somebody else not blowing up like Blaqbonez.

He wasn't dissing me directly but it seemed like I had become a metaphor for not blowing up. People have said this guy will never blow, so I just felt like it's time I talked about it. That was why I said in the hook, ''Let's have a conversation, you thought that I wouldn't make it''

Shortly after the release of the L.A.M.B Cypher featuring Blaqbonez alongside his label heads, M.I Abaga, A-Q and Loose Kaynon early in the year, it sparked wild reactions online. One of the rappers who responded online was Yung6ix and when asked if the song was directly taking shots at the South South emcee as rumored, he jokingly replied,

[He Laughs] ''Oh, wow, that's surprising.''

What inspired the track ''No Longer Stupid''?

''Now that all the attention was coming through, I feel like it is an important time to let people know that I am no longer the guy that I was before.

I don't want anything to mess me up down the road and if I still felt the way I felt before it won't be a problem, but now I am wiser and know better.

So when I think of it, all the people I mentioned in the song, It didn't make any sense having issues with them, so it is some form of apology.''

The video for 'Play Remix' is out, should we be expecting more videos?

''Yeah, I have posted snippets of 'Denied', it will be coming out later this month, we are shooting something else this month too. I don't intend to put out new music anytime soon, so its visuals after visuals.''

You have recently been on the Chocolate City Tour, how has that been for you?

''Mad. Every time I go on these tours it helps me realize how much I have done and how far I have gone.

People used to say 'Twitter Rapper' or 'Soundcloud rapper' to belittle what we are doing but when I go to these places like Akure, Benin, Jos, Ilorin, when I step on stage and hear these people sing the music, it shows that this thing is more than you see on the internet.

It makes me know that what I am doing is impacting people and they are feeling it and coming out to support the movement.''

How will you describe your growth from 'Bad Boy Blaq' to 'Bad Boy Blaq The Re-Up'?

''I would say I channeled more of what i did when I made 'Play.'

'Play' was the first time I would attempt to make that type of music and I felt like let me see what I can do and that was the mindset I went to the studio with. I feel like I have unlocked something else. I sang the hook on 'Good Boy', sure a lot of people don't know that.''

Do you feel some pressure becoming the face of 'Twitter Rappers', the one who got the record deal and is putting out projects?

''I am glad I am giving everybody hope. When I was coming up, I saw Dremo blow up, I saw Ycee blow up, those times were very important for us coming up because it gave us a chance to believe.

Now that it is happening with me, every other person is believing. Like when M.I blew up, a lot of people felt, if he did it, then you cannot tell me it can't be done.''

So the Re-up is out, what next?

''Topping the charts, I need to step on stage anywhere and hear people singing along.''

Is Blaqbonez now making money out of his music?

''Yeah, it has. My numbers from the re-up already is impressive.'' he shared as we brought the interview to an end.

You can get Bad Boy Blaq Re-up HERE

The interview has been slightly edited for clarity