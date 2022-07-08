Artist: Blaq Jerzee
Blaq Jerzee recruits Phyno for new single 'BAGS'
Hit music producer Blaq Jerzee has released a new single titled 'BAGS' which features superstar rapper Phyno.
Recommended articles
Song Title: BAGS
Genre: Afrobeats
Date of Release: July 8th, 2022
Producer: Blaqjerzee, Genius Beats
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 54 seconds
Features: 1 - Phyno
Label: Blaq Jerzee x Opulous
Details/Takeaway: Blaq Jerzee is a versatile music producer and artists who has displayed his talents on 'Blow' featuring Wizkid. This new single is a club banger that is sure to get listeners dancing.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng