RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Blaq Jerzee recruits Phyno for new single 'BAGS'

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Hit music producer Blaq Jerzee has released a new single titled 'BAGS' which features superstar rapper Phyno.

Blaq Jerzee - BAGS Song Art
Blaq Jerzee - BAGS Song Art

Artist: Blaq Jerzee

Recommended articles

Song Title: BAGS

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: July 8th, 2022

Producer: Blaqjerzee, Genius Beats

Song Art:

Blaq Jerzee - BAGS Song Art
Blaq Jerzee - BAGS Song Art Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 54 seconds

Features: 1 - Phyno

Label: Blaq Jerzee x Opulous

Details/Takeaway: Blaq Jerzee is a versatile music producer and artists who has displayed his talents on 'Blow' featuring Wizkid. This new single is a club banger that is sure to get listeners dancing.

STREAM HERE

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Korede Bello breaks hiatus with new song 'Bella'

Korede Bello breaks hiatus with new song 'Bella'

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Burna Boy, Crayon, AV, Phyno, Skales, and others

New Music Friday: Latest music releases from Burna Boy, Crayon, AV, Phyno, Skales, and others

Blaq Jerzee recruits Phyno for new single 'BAGS'

Blaq Jerzee recruits Phyno for new single 'BAGS'

Sound Sultan first post humous single 'Friends' released on streaming platforms

Sound Sultan first post humous single 'Friends' released on streaming platforms

'Dear lesbians, leave me alone' - BBNaija's Alex cries out

'Dear lesbians, leave me alone' - BBNaija's Alex cries out

Burna Boy releases 6th studio album 'Love, Damini'

Burna Boy releases 6th studio album 'Love, Damini'

Throwback: Remembering Chico Ejiro's  Blood Money  (1997)

Throwback: Remembering Chico Ejiro's  Blood Money  (1997)

Watch the official trailer for Adamma and Adanne Ebo‘s ‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul’

Watch the official trailer for Adamma and Adanne Ebo‘s ‘Honk For Jesus. Save Your Soul’

Obi Emelonye's 'Money Miss Road' set for theatrical release this July

Obi Emelonye's 'Money Miss Road' set for theatrical release this July

Trending

Burna Boy reveals Toni Braxton gets 60% royalty from his song 'Last Last'

Burna Boy, Toni Braxton

Burna Boy drops track list for upcoming album

Love, Damini Track list

Davido to appear on Chris Brown's 'Breezy' deluxe

Chris Brown, Davido

'I got love for Burna Boy and Davido' Wizkid says on stage

Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy