Blaisebeatz becomes Nigeria's most sought after music producer.

The talented music maker who had been around for a while was sparsely noticed until his production work on Tekno’s Suru, a chart-topping single which would go on to open up opportunities for the young music producer to work with the likes of Tiwa Savage, Skiibi, Adekunle Gold, Kizz Daniel, King Perry, and most recently scoring his international debut with production credits in the soon to be released single by American singer Chris Brown featuring Afrobeats connoisseur Wizkid.

The beat makers’ progressive trajectory since 2020 has been nothing short of awe-inspiring and confounding. Scoring production credits on the biggest singles released across Africa in the past 2 years which earned him the top spot on TurntableChart’s ‘Top 20 Producers on Radio in Nigeria, Q1 2022’ and also grabbing a nomination at the Headies award 2022 in the best producer category.

His undeniable skill in music production cuts across genres, most especially Afrobeats and its fusions. Most recently he has been pivotal in the evolution of the sound of Nigeria singer and songwriter Adekunle Gold producing over 6 tracks including ‘something different’ ‘Mercy’ ‘Sinner’ and ‘Okay’’.

Lording an astounding catalog that boasts of singles like Tekno’s ‘Suru’, ‘Something different’, ‘Sinner’ by Adekunle Gold, ‘Testimony’ & ‘Outside’ by BNXN fka Buju, ‘Lie’, ‘Pour me water, and ‘Oshe’ on Kizz Daniel’s most recent EP, ‘Amen’ by Chike, ‘Free my Mind’ by Omah Lay, ‘La La la’ by Davido and Ckay, and most recently 1dabaton’s record breaking single - No Wahala. The versatile music producer who also co-produced the most viral hit single of 2022 so far ‘Buga’ by Kizz daniel, is an all-around creative who is also brilliant at painting.

