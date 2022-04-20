Black Sherif’s “Kwaku The Traveller” spends a second week at No. 1, Seyi Vibez’s “Billion Dollar” starts at No. 10

“Kwaku” is the biggest gainer on radio, jumping from its No. 43 debut to No. 4 on this week’s chart. With the song spending a second consecutive week atop the TurnTable Top 50, this means all songs to have debuted at No. 1 have spent successive weeks at the summit except Davido’s “Holy Ground” with Nicki Minaj.

Pulse Nigeria

Asake’s “Sungba (Remix)” with Burna Boy rises 3-2 on the Top 50 after peaking at No.1 two weeks ago.

The song continues to benefit from having multiple versions on streaming platforms, radio and TV.

Rema’s “Calm Down” slides 2-3; it leads the radio chart for an eighth consecutive week – matching the record for longest No. 1 on radio for 2022, shared with Fireboy DML’s “Peru”.

There is no changes on the chart from No. 4 – No. 8; former 3-week No. 1 “Finesse by Pheelz & BNXN fka Buju stays at No. 4, Skiibii’s “Baddest Boy” with Davido at No. 5, Asake’s former No. 1 “Omo Ope” with Olamide is at No. 6, Fireboy DML’s “Playboy” holds at No. 7 and Darkoo’s “Always” with Black Sherif is steady at its No. 8 peak.

Rounding out this week’s top ten; Black Sherif’s “Second Sermon (Remix)” with Burna Boy ascends to a new peak of No. 9 on the Top 50. The song tallied 2.42 million equivalent streams (No. 6 on streaming, up 60%), 4.06 million in radio reach (No. 109 on radio, down 34%) and 6.85 million in TV reach (No. 11 on TV, down 0.5%).

As a result, Black Sherif joins Davido, Wizkid and Olamide as artistes who have recorded at least 3 top ten entries in a week. In addition, Black Sherif is now the non-Nigerian artiste with the most top ten entries, surpassing Justin Bieber.

Seyi Vibez’s “Billion Dollar” debuts at No. 10 on this week’s TurnTable Top 50 – owing solely to its streaming numbers. The song tallied 2.56 million equivalent streams (No. 4 on streaming chart) to become the artiste’s first top ten entry on the Top 50.

Just outside the top ten, Victony’s “Apollo” moves to a new peak of No. 13, ArrDee’s “Come & Go” returns to its No. 16 peak while Skiibii’s “Trenches” surges to a new high of No. 18 – becoming the artiste’s second top 20 entry on the chart.

---