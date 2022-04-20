“Kwaku The Traveller” tallied 6.10 million equivalent streams (No. 1 on streaming for a second week, up 18%) and 34.3 million in radio reach (No. 4 on radio, up 230%).
Black Sherif’s “Kwaku The Traveller” spends a second week at No. 1, Seyi Vibez’s “Billion Dollar” starts at No. 10
The Top 50 blends all-genre freemium streaming (Top Streaming Chart), radio airplay (Top Airplay Chart) and TV airplay (TV Top Songs Chart) in Nigeria. All charts will be dated and updated on Mondays, this week’s chart will be revealed on Monday, April 11, 2022
“Kwaku” is the biggest gainer on radio, jumping from its No. 43 debut to No. 4 on this week’s chart. With the song spending a second consecutive week atop the TurnTable Top 50, this means all songs to have debuted at No. 1 have spent successive weeks at the summit except Davido’s “Holy Ground” with Nicki Minaj.
Asake’s “Sungba (Remix)” with Burna Boy rises 3-2 on the Top 50 after peaking at No.1 two weeks ago.
The song continues to benefit from having multiple versions on streaming platforms, radio and TV.
Rema’s “Calm Down” slides 2-3; it leads the radio chart for an eighth consecutive week – matching the record for longest No. 1 on radio for 2022, shared with Fireboy DML’s “Peru”.
There is no changes on the chart from No. 4 – No. 8; former 3-week No. 1 “Finesse by Pheelz & BNXN fka Buju stays at No. 4, Skiibii’s “Baddest Boy” with Davido at No. 5, Asake’s former No. 1 “Omo Ope” with Olamide is at No. 6, Fireboy DML’s “Playboy” holds at No. 7 and Darkoo’s “Always” with Black Sherif is steady at its No. 8 peak.
Rounding out this week’s top ten; Black Sherif’s “Second Sermon (Remix)” with Burna Boy ascends to a new peak of No. 9 on the Top 50. The song tallied 2.42 million equivalent streams (No. 6 on streaming, up 60%), 4.06 million in radio reach (No. 109 on radio, down 34%) and 6.85 million in TV reach (No. 11 on TV, down 0.5%).
As a result, Black Sherif joins Davido, Wizkid and Olamide as artistes who have recorded at least 3 top ten entries in a week. In addition, Black Sherif is now the non-Nigerian artiste with the most top ten entries, surpassing Justin Bieber.
Seyi Vibez’s “Billion Dollar” debuts at No. 10 on this week’s TurnTable Top 50 – owing solely to its streaming numbers. The song tallied 2.56 million equivalent streams (No. 4 on streaming chart) to become the artiste’s first top ten entry on the Top 50.
Just outside the top ten, Victony’s “Apollo” moves to a new peak of No. 13, ArrDee’s “Come & Go” returns to its No. 16 peak while Skiibii’s “Trenches” surges to a new high of No. 18 – becoming the artiste’s second top 20 entry on the chart.
