Artist: Black Sheriff
Black Sheriff returns with new single 'Soja'
Ghanaian Hip Hop sensation Black Sheriff has released a new single he calls 'Soja'. The single is one off the songs of his upcoming album 'The Villian I Never Was' which is set to be released 6th October, 2022.
Song Title: Soja
Genre: Hip Hop
Date of Release: September 21st, 2022
Producer: Joker Nharnah, Mohammad Ismail Sheriff
Song Art:
Length: 3 minutes 01 seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Blacko Management/Empire
Details/Takeaway: Black Sheriff is one of the talents defining the African Hip Hop scene and his latest single 'Soja' is a continuation of his fine form that has seen him churn out high charting singles and collaborations.
