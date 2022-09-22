RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Black Sheriff returns with new single 'Soja'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Ghanaian Hip Hop sensation Black Sheriff has released a new single he calls 'Soja'. The single is one off the songs of his upcoming album 'The Villian I Never Was' which is set to be released 6th October, 2022.

Artist: Black Sheriff

Song Title: Soja

Genre: Hip Hop

Date of Release: September 21st, 2022

Producer: Joker Nharnah, Mohammad Ismail Sheriff

Length: 3 minutes 01 seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Blacko Management/Empire

Details/Takeaway: Black Sheriff is one of the talents defining the African Hip Hop scene and his latest single 'Soja' is a continuation of his fine form that has seen him churn out high charting singles and collaborations.

Adeayo Adebiyi

