Black Sheriff drops trailer for upcoming album 'The Villain I Never Was'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Ghanaian rap sensation Black Sheriff has released the trailer for his upcoming album 'The Villain I Never Was'.

Black Sherif - (Mdundo)
Black Sherif - (Mdundo)

Details: Sensational rapper Black Sheriff is set to release his debut album 'The Villain I Never Was' on October 7th, 2022.

The trailer sees montages of Black Sheriff posing for promotional pictures in fancy clothes as he prepares for his album the release.

The album is set to include 'Second Sermon' remix feat Burna Boy, charting-topping single 'Kwaku The Traveller', and recently released single 'Soja'.

Fans are eagerly looking forward to the album from the artist whose talent is defining Afrobeats Hip Hop and bringing some complexities into the rap sound through an impressive blend of Drill and Ghanaian Highlife.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

